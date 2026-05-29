St. Louis has experience coming back from 3-1 deficit Canadiens face in East Final

The odds are clearly stacked against the Canadiens. Of the 74 previous teams to face a 3-1 deficit in the round before the Stanley Cup Final, only one came back to win the series – the New Jersey Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final.

Montreal is used to being counted out, though. The Canadiens qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season when few expected them to, and though they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round, the lessons they learned in that series have served them well this postseason.

In each of their first two series, against the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, they rebounded after losing Game 6 at home to win Game 7 on the road and advance. Now, they need to win the equivalent of three Game 7s.

“I feel like we've been the underdog every series,” defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. “It's part of our team. I think we're a team that competes, younger group, a fast-paced team. It's important that we keep that and we stay desperate and when you do that, you see who's going to step up and stuff like that tomorrow. And I’m excited to see who that’s going to be.”

Montreal can take some confidence from its 7-3 record on the road in the playoffs, which includes a 6-2 win in Game 1 against Carolina. Shaking off some rust from an 11-day layoff after the second round, the Hurricanes rebounded to win 3-2 in overtime in Game 2 at home, but the Canadiens didn’t think they played poorly in that game.

If they can find a way to get the extra goal in Game 5 that they couldn’t in Game 2, they can force a Game 6 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday. And one win might be enough to turn the series in their favor.

“It's just one game at a time,” Caufield said. “You're not focused on (Game) 6 or 7. You’ve got to take care of (Game) 5. … You're not out of it until you're completely out of it, and that's kind of our mindset. We're just going to keep battling and try to flip it as fast as we can.”