The American Hockey League is deep into the postseason of its 90th anniversary season. NHL.com has a biweekly notebook breaking down all the happenings around the league.
AHL notebook: Goalies in Calder Cup Playoff spotlight
Avalanche prospect Miner has 4 shutouts; Primeau sharp in 9 starts
© Kirk Irwin/NHLI
There are four teams remaining in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Eastern Conference Finals began with Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs) defeating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins) 4-2 in Game 1. In the Western Conference, which starts Thursday, it will be Colorado (Colorado Avalanche) and Chicago (Carolina Hurricanes).
The conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will shift to a best-of-7 format after playing best-of-5 in the previous two rounds. Here is a look at the goalies who could make a difference this round:
Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto
Coach John Gruden twice went with Akhtyamov in elimination games against Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) in the North Division Finals, and the decision paid off for Toronto.
The 24-year-old is in his second season with Toronto, was chosen for the AHL All-Star Classic and went 21-12-4 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. The Maple Leafs selected him in the fourth round (No. 106) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut Dec. 13, 2025, and was 0-2-0 in three games.
Toronto has eliminated Rochester (Buffalo Sabres), Laval (Montreal Canadiens), and Cleveland. Akhtyamov is 8-4 with a 2.17 GAA and .924 save percentage in 12 playoff games.
Dennis Hildeby, Toronto
Toronto's goaltending depth goes beyond Akhtyamov.
Hildeby, 24, played 20 games for the Maple Leafs and was 5-7-4 with a 2.86 GAA and .914 save percentage. Toronto selected Hildeby in the fourth round (No. 122) in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 23 AHL games, he's 10-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and .898 save percentage. He's 1-1 with a 2.17 GAA and .921 save percentage in playoff games and represented Toronto at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.
Trent Miner, Colorado
The 25-year-old has steadily put himself in contention for further AHL work after the Avalanche selected him in the seventh round (No. 202) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
He played three seasons with Utah of the ECHL before becoming an AHL regular with Colorado in 2024-25. That season he also made his NHL debut with the Avalanche, making 12 saves in relief against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15, 2024.
He had a strong 2025-26 AHL season, going 17-8-6 in 32 games with a 2.62 GAA and .904 save percentage. He played four games with the Avalanche and went 1-0-3 with a 2.03 GAA and .933 save percentage.
Miner has found a much higher level in the Calder Cup Playoffs, going 8-2 with four shutouts in 10 games. His 1.26 GAA leads the postseason and his .947 save percentage is tied for third. He limited Henderson (Vegas Golden Knights), a team that led the AHL in the regular season with 3.65 goals per game, to six goals in a four-game series win.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The 22-year-old continues to have a dominant season.
In nine playoff games, he is 6-4 with a 1.87 GAA (fifth) and .936 save percentage. That follows him going 24-9-3 with a 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage in his first full AHL regular season.
Pittsburgh selected Murashov in the fourth round (No. 118) of the 2022 draft. He played five NHL games and was 1-1-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .897 save percentage.
Cayden Primeau, Chicago
Deep playoff runs are nothing new to Primeau.
The 26-year-old twice took Laval to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Montreal Canadiens took him in the seventh round (No. 199) of the 2017 NHL Draft and traded him to Carolina on June 29, 2025, for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He then signed a one-year contract with the Hurricanes on July 1, 2025.
After going to training camp with the Hurricanes, he was claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs on Oct. 6, 2025, and played three games. Carolina re-claimed him Nov. 8, 2025, and assigned him to Chicago. He played 39 AHL games and was 21-11-7 with a 2.41 GAA and .916 save percentage.
In 58 NHL games with Montreal and Toronto, Primeau is 15-25-7 with a 3.73 GAA and .882 save percentage. He has started all nine playoff games for Chicago and is 6-3 with a 2.31 GAA and .924 save percentage.