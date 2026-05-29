3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 5 of Eastern Final
Carolina can reach Cup Final for 1st time in 20 years; Montreal needs more shots to extend series
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 with a win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Friday.
The Hurricanes have won three in a row, including a 4-0 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday, since losing 6-2 in Game 1 and are 11-1 this postseason. They seem to be getting stronger with each game, outscoring the Canadiens 10-4 and outshooting them 109-43 in their three consecutive victories.
“It's exciting,” Carolina forward Seth Jarvis said. “It's a big opportunity for us. We know the situation they're in and how they're going to come out, so we’ve just got to be ready to match it and play our best game tonight.”
The Hurricanes are in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in four seasons and fourth time in Rod Brind’Amour’s eight seasons as coach, but won only one game in their previous three appearances (1-12). Carolina last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, when it defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to win their first championship.
Brind’Amour was captain of that 2006 team, so he understands well what a Cup Final berth would mean to the franchise. He doesn’t think his team will be distracted from the task at hand, though.
“I think this group is pretty focused,” said Brind’Amour, who can become the first in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1968) to reach the Cup Final with the same franchise as captain and coach. “I think we understand that (the media) are talking (about the Cup Final), but we understand how hard this is going to be and to win any night, let alone in the playoffs, you have to bring your best. So that's what we need to focus on.”
Of the 74 previous teams to fall behind 3-1 in the round before the Stanley Cup Final, only one came back to win the series -- the New Jersey Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final. Montreal knows it won’t be easy to become the second team to do it, but embraces it as another challenge.
“We love to prove people wrong and that's the mindset,” Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky said. “We haven't played the way we wanted in the last three games and feel like today it's a good time to bring our game back and play the right way and win the game.”
Montreal is 2-0 when facing elimination this postseason, winning Game 7s on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres in the first two rounds, each time after losing Game 6 at home. The Canadiens are 7-3 on the road in the playoffs, including their Game 1 victory at Lenovo Center.
They can force Game 6 in Montreal on Sunday with another road win.
“It's a big opportunity,” Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. “We're not dead yet, so it's important to really be excited for (Game 5) and confident, and I'm excited to see what we can do.”
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 5:
1. Play with the lead
The Hurricanes scored first in each of the first four games of the series and have not trailed in winning the past three games. The Canadiens have allowed the first goal in nine of their past 11 games.
Montreal was able to recover from its slow starts to defeat Buffalo in seven games in the second round. Coming back in games has been more difficult against Carolina with its suffocating forecheck and a stingy defense in front of goalie Frederik Andersen, who has allowed more than two goals only once in 12 playoff games (11-1, 1.44 goals-against average, .928 save percentage, three shutouts).
Getting a lead might pressure the Hurricanes into deviating from their game and, potentially, lead to more scoring opportunities.
“Hopefully we can have a good start, try to get out to a lead and control the play, possess the puck,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. “It's kind of been a staple for us for a long time now. We talked about a lot of things this morning, and we're just going to try to go out and do that and uh give ourselves the best chance to win tonight.
2. Channel the crowd energy
Carolina closed out each of its first two series against the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in its first attempt. Each of those games was on the road, though, and neither was with a trip to the Cup Final on the line.
The always-electric Lenovo Center crowd will be even more fired up for the possibility of seeing the Hurricanes clinch their third Stanley Cup Final appearance (2006, 2002). With that comes pressure, so controlling their emotions while feeding off the crowd will be essential.
“There is a part of using that energy, but you’ve got to use your brain too and not get too excited,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “So there is that fine line. I think we were kind of bouncing around with that in Game 1 and we started settling into our game and what we wanted to do and also channeling that energy as well with our fans. So we're hoping to kind of hit that sweet spot again tonight.”
3. “Shoot the puck!”
The was the chant from the Montreal fans in the third period of Game 4, when the Canadiens didn’t register a shot on goal in the first 17:05. Montreal finished the game with 18 shots on goal after getting 13 in Game 3 and 12 in Game 2.
The Hurricanes’ incessant forecheck has trapped the Canadiens in their defensive zone for extended shifts and limited their offensive-zone time. So breaking out of their zone more efficiently will be the essential first step for Montreal to generate more opportunities to shoot and score, but it has also passed up on some chances to shoot.
“I know we can shoot more pucks, for sure, but we have to create more instances to have the opportunity to make a decision to shoot it or not,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “So there's a lot of actions that have to happen that's going to lead to these opportunities, and we’ve struggled a little bit at doing what's next to create that scenario.”
Shooting has always been one of the keys to the Hurricanes’ success; they lead the playoffs by averaging 34 shots on goal and 78 shot attempts per game. Don’t expect them to let up with a chance to end the series.
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Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: None
Status report
The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same lineup they have used throughout the series.
NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report