3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 5 of Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 with a win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Friday.

The Hurricanes have won three in a row, including a 4-0 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday, since losing 6-2 in Game 1 and are 11-1 this postseason. They seem to be getting stronger with each game, outscoring the Canadiens 10-4 and outshooting them 109-43 in their three consecutive victories.

“It's exciting,” Carolina forward Seth Jarvis said. “It's a big opportunity for us. We know the situation they're in and how they're going to come out, so we’ve just got to be ready to match it and play our best game tonight.”

The Hurricanes are in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in four seasons and fourth time in Rod Brind’Amour’s eight seasons as coach, but won only one game in their previous three appearances (1-12). Carolina last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, when it defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to win their first championship.

Brind’Amour was captain of that 2006 team, so he understands well what a Cup Final berth would mean to the franchise. He doesn’t think his team will be distracted from the task at hand, though.

“I think this group is pretty focused,” said Brind’Amour, who can become the first in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1968) to reach the Cup Final with the same franchise as captain and coach. “I think we understand that (the media) are talking (about the Cup Final), but we understand how hard this is going to be and to win any night, let alone in the playoffs, you have to bring your best. So that's what we need to focus on.”

Of the 74 previous teams to fall behind 3-1 in the round before the Stanley Cup Final, only one came back to win the series -- the New Jersey Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final. Montreal knows it won’t be easy to become the second team to do it, but embraces it as another challenge.

“We love to prove people wrong and that's the mindset,” Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky said. “We haven't played the way we wanted in the last three games and feel like today it's a good time to bring our game back and play the right way and win the game.”

Montreal is 2-0 when facing elimination this postseason, winning Game 7s on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres in the first two rounds, each time after losing Game 6 at home. The Canadiens are 7-3 on the road in the playoffs, including their Game 1 victory at Lenovo Center.

They can force Game 6 in Montreal on Sunday with another road win.

“It's a big opportunity,” Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. “We're not dead yet, so it's important to really be excited for (Game 5) and confident, and I'm excited to see what we can do.”