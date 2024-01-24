Pluses, minuses for Hurricanes-Bruins, Blackhawks-Kraken

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-5) visit the Boston Bruins (29-8-9) at TD Garden on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D). Then the Chicago Blackhawks (14-31-2) face the Seattle Kraken (19-18-9) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Hurricanes

Pluses: The Hurricanes have found their A-game and have turned their season around; they're 8-2-1 in their past 11 games after going 3-5-3 in their previous 11. That strong play of late has coincided with the return of forward Andrei Svechnikov, who has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games this season but has been hampered by injuries and is out with an upper-body injury. Sebastian Aho is their All-Star and doesn't get as much credit as he deserves, but the center is quietly fourth all time on the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers scoring list with 519 points (234 goals, 285 assists) in 562 games. Center Seth Jarvis has been an offensive surprise for Carolina wth with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games.

Minuses: In addition to Svechnikov, the Hurricanes also are without goalies Frederik Andersen (blood clots) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion). Depth at the position was was once the strong point of their team, but for now are relying on Antti Raanta and Spencer Martin, who they claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Carolina has the worst team save percentage in the NHL (.880), so it needs to stop more pucks.

Bruins

Pluses: To me, they are pretty much perfect in all aspects of the game. They're 10-1-3 in their past 14 games, including five straight wins and a 4-1 victory Monday against the Winnipeg Jets, who hadn't allowed more than three goals in 34 straight games. Their depth players, including forwards Danton Heinen and James van Riemsdyk and center Charlie Coyle, have really chipped in. Boston also ranks fourth in the NHL on the power play (26.8 percent) and fourth on the penalty kill (83.9 percent).

Minuses: How can you have anything negative to say about a team with the best record in the NHL, which wasn't expected to be the best team in the NHL after setting League records for wins and points last season, but lost centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement during the offseason?

Blackhawks

Pluses: They're 2-2-0 in their past four games after going 2-9-1 in their previous 12. Forward Nick Foligno, an important veteran presence, has returned after missing seven games with a broken finger. Goalie Petr Mrazek is playing well with two wins in his past three starts. And for some guys, like forward Jason Dickinson, it's an opportunity to elevate to the next level. He's second on them the team in scoring with 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 37 games, behind only injured center Connor Bedard, who has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games.

Minuses: Chicago is without Bedard (fractured jaw), forwards Taylor Hall (knee surgery), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot) and Andreas Athanasiou (groin) and defensemen Connor Murphy (lower body) and Nikita Zaitsev (right knee). That's one-third of the roster, a tough blow for any team but especially a rebuilding one. Especially being without rookie Bedard for as long as they have, and will be (at least six more weeks), really stings. The Blackhawks ranked last in the NHL last season with 2.46 goals per game and are 31st this season (2.17).

Kraken

Pluses: Goalie Joey Daccord has been amazing for them (13-8-8, 2.33 goals-against average, .922 save percentage, two shutouts in 30 games) and has been the story of the season for Seattle, though Philipp Grubauer came off injured reserve Tuesday and could start in this one. But to get the kind of contribution they have from Daccord has been huge. Offensively, the Kraken continue to get the job done by committee; they have 10 players with at least seven goals and five with at least 23 points.

Minuses: They have lost four straight by a combined 15-5 following an 11-0-2 run. They can't afford to lose, and lose without getting points, especially in the competitive Pacific Division. Seattle is also without Vince Dunn (undisclosed), one of their best defensemen and offensive threats. Lastly, they don't have any legitimate scoring threats beyond center Jared McCann, who has 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) in 45 games this season after scoring 40 goals last season, and forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who leads them with 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 46 games.

