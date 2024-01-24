Pluses, minuses for Hurricanes-Bruins, Blackhawks-Kraken

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-5) visit the Boston Bruins (29-8-9) at TD Garden on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D). Then the Chicago Blackhawks (14-31-2) face the Seattle Kraken (19-18-9) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Hurricanes

Pluses: The Hurricanes have found their A-game and have turned their season around; they're 8-2-1 in their past 11 games after going 3-5-3 in their previous 11. That strong play of late has coincided with the return of forward Andrei Svechnikov, who has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games this season but has been hampered by injuries and is out with an upper-body injury. Sebastian Aho is their All-Star and doesn't get as much credit as he deserves, but the center is quietly fourth all time on the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers scoring list with 519 points (234 goals, 285 assists) in 562 games. Center Seth Jarvis has been an offensive surprise for Carolina wth with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games.

Minuses: In addition to Svechnikov, the Hurricanes also are without goalies Frederik Andersen (blood clots) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion). Depth at the position was was once the strong point of their team, but for now are relying on Antti Raanta and Spencer Martin, who they claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Carolina has the worst team save percentage in the NHL (.880), so it needs to stop more pucks.