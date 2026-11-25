The defenseman participated in the morning skate after missing three games because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 12. The injury came four days after he left practice on Sunday for precautionary reasons.

Makar’s recovery timeline was two weeks.

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon sustained a lower-body injury in the same game. The Avalanche announced on Nov. 21 he would be out 12 weeks.

The Avalanche (13-7-3) went 2-1-0 without Makar, who has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games this season, averaging 22:25 time of ice time.

The 28-year-old has 530 points (141 goals, 389 assists) in 489 regular-season games, all with Colorado since being the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Avalanche won the Cup in 2022. He had 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 20 postseason games.