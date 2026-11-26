BOSTON -- Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.
Connor has three points to help Jets get past Bruins
Scheifele gets goal, assist for Winnipeg, which has points in 10 of past 11
Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Josh Morrissey and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets (13-9-4), who have points in 10 of their past 11 (9-1-1). Nico Daws made 21 saves.
Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves for the Bruins (15-8-1), who had won two straight.
Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first period. Scheifele skated through the neutral zone with speed to create a 3-on-2, feeding Connor with a cross-ice pass before he beat Swayman short side.
Geekie’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 6:11. The teams scrambled for a loose puck behind the Winnipeg net when Pavel Zacha made a touch pass to David Pastrnak, who quickly fed Geekie for the backdoor tap-in.
Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 17:56 after unleashing a slap shot from just inside the blue line, beating a screened Swayman high glove side.
Minten tied it 2-2 at 10:57 of the second period, redirecting a Mason Lohrei shot from the point.
Barron put the Jets back ahead 3-2 at 17:53 when he poke in a rebound five-hole after Swayman made the initial save on Mario Ferraro’s wrist shot from the blue line.
Scheifele then scored an empty-net goal at 18:48 of the third period for the 4-2 final.