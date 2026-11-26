Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Josh Morrissey and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets (13-9-4), who have points in 10 of their past 11 (9-1-1). Nico Daws made 21 saves.

Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves for the Bruins (15-8-1), who had won two straight.

Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first period. Scheifele skated through the neutral zone with speed to create a 3-on-2, feeding Connor with a cross-ice pass before he beat Swayman short side.

Geekie’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 6:11. The teams scrambled for a loose puck behind the Winnipeg net when Pavel Zacha made a touch pass to David Pastrnak, who quickly fed Geekie for the backdoor tap-in.

Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 17:56 after unleashing a slap shot from just inside the blue line, beating a screened Swayman high glove side.

Minten tied it 2-2 at 10:57 of the second period, redirecting a Mason Lohrei shot from the point.

Barron put the Jets back ahead 3-2 at 17:53 when he poke in a rebound five-hole after Swayman made the initial save on Mario Ferraro’s wrist shot from the blue line.

Scheifele then scored an empty-net goal at 18:48 of the third period for the 4-2 final.