Capitals’ resiliency shines in 3rd period of Game 4 comeback win

MONTREAL -- Spencer Carbery took time in the intermission between the second and third periods on Sunday night to remind the Washington Capitals about who they are, what their identity is, and what made them so successful this season.

"Yeah, we had a really good conversation," said Carbery, the Capitals coach.

So, down a goal with 20 minutes to play in Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens, the Capitals players, who Carbery said were "deflated" after the second period, heard about how good they've been at playing through challenges this season. They heard about how resilient they've been when down in games, especially going into the third period. They heard about their character, their heart, and their ability to put the past behind them.

And then they put all of that on the ice to win a hockey game in comeback fashion, just as they did a League-high 25 times in the regular season.

Washington rallied with four goals in the third period for a 5-2 win at Bell Centre to take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Game 5 will be at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

"I know our group and I know the character in our room, and we've been in some difficult circumstances through this year, and the heart of our group has consistently shown through in these moments," Carbery said. "Sometimes they need to be reminded of who they are and how we can play through that and we're going to find a way to win a game."

The Capitals' resiliency showed up in multiple ways for what is already their second comeback win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They rallied from down a goal in Game 2 for a 3-1 win.