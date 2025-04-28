Canadiens aiming to refocus with season on line following Game 4 loss to Capitals

MONTREAL -- Resilience has been a cornerstone for the Montreal Canadiens on their roller-coaster ride through 82 regular-season games and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That quality will be needed against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday or the Eastern Conference First Round will end in five games.

The Canadiens’ hopes are hanging by a thread in this compelling, entertaining series, which they now trail 3-1 after Sunday’s 5-2 Game 4 loss in a sold-out, boisterous Bell Centre.

The Capitals will hope to close it out Wednesday at Capital One Arena in front of their home crowd (7 p.m. ET, MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC). Game 6, if necessary, will be back in Montreal on Friday.

Sunday’s game was closer than the final score would suggest. The Capitals’ final two goals were scored into an empty net, the Canadiens having pulled goalie Jakub Dobes for an extra skater in a bid to send the game into overtime.

“We’ve done it all year with our backs against the wall,” said forward Cole Caufield, whose power-play goal, his third goal of the series, put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 late in the second period.

Caufield’s goal was executed almost exactly as are many by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, a 30-foot laser one-timed from the left face-off circle past Washington goalie Logan Thompson. That Ovechkin was watching it from the penalty box was not lost on the roaring fans.

“We keep pushing and we believe in the guys we have in the room,” Caufield said. “Now there’s no more losses or the season’s over. We’ve just got to be ready for the next one, try to keep it as simple as possible. We have to stay focused on the next shift and find a way to get the job done.”