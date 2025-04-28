Capitals rally in 3rd, push Canadiens to brink with Game 4 win

Washington leads the best-of-7 series 3-1 and can advance to the second round with a win at home in Game 5 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Mangiapane scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the East.

Logan Thompson, who sustained an injury in the third period of a 6-3 loss in Game 3 on Friday, made 16 saves.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield each scored a power-play goal, and Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson each had two assists for Montreal, which is the second wild card from the East.

Jakub Dobes made 21 saves in his first Stanley Cup Playoff start. The 23-year-old rookie got the win in relief in on Friday after Sam Montembeault, who is day to day, left with an undisclosed injury during the second period.

Duhaime tied it 2-2 at 6:39 of the third. Dobes made the save on his rising shot from a sharp angle, but the rebound deflected off Caufield in front and trickled five-hole into the net.

Mangiapane put the Capitals in front 3-2 at 16:23, scoring glove side on Dobes from the high slot after taking a drop pass from Strome.

Duhaime scored into an empty net at 17:21 before Tom Wilson added another empty-net goal with 55 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.

Strome put the Capitals up 1-0 at 1:25 of the second period. Anthony Beauvillier fought through the check of Caufield and Hutson to get a soft moving puck on net. Dobes then kicked out a rebound with his left pad, only to have Strome pounce on it and lift a backhand into the net.

Slafkovsky tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:33. Demidov made a move around Matt Roy in the right circle and skated around the net before sending a backhand pass out front to Slakovsky, who scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

Caufield gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 18:32 with another power-play goal. His one-timer from the left circle found an opening between the post and the toe of Thompson’s right skate.