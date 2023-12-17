Saros, Predators defeat Capitals for 4th straight victory

Tomasino gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 13:26 of the second period when he deked forehand to backhand on a breakaway after Washington had an extended shift in the Nashville zone.

“I feel like I’ve been having some pretty good chances recently,” Tomasino said. “I’ve been saying I’ve had a lot of breakaways in my career, and I don’t think I’ve scored one yet, so that was nice to get that one out of the way.”

Trenin made it 3-1 at 3:41 of the third period with a one-handed chip over Lindgren on a rebound from the top of the crease.

“I felt like guys were fighting the puck,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “From our back end, especially fighting the puck. So, they have a tough night back there, and then even offensively with a lot of situations that you see that we get into, there’s just not quite that last couple of plays to finish or to get the puck to the middle of the rink.”

NOTES: Saros set an NHL career high with his sixth straight win. ... Predators forward Filip Forsberg had an assist on Sissons’ goal and has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past eight games. ... Nashville forward Kiefer Sherwood missed his second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. ... Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov had one shot on goal in 18:00 of ice time after missing one game because of an illness. He won nine of 11 face-offs (81.8 percent) … Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin had six shots on goal and 14 shot attempts. He has not scored in his past 12 games, the longest goal drought of his career. …