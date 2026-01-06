Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Sorokin to start in goal for Islanders against Devils
Carlo back for Maple Leafs; Michkov game-time decision for Flyers
© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin will start for the Islanders against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). It will be the goalie’s first start since Dec. 19 because of a lower-body injury; he is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts this season. Sorokin served as the backup for David Rittich on Saturday, a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Matthew Schaefer participated in the morning skate and will play; he was initially a game-time decision after the rookie defenseman did not practice Monday because of an illness. Schaefer leads New York in time on ice per game (23:50) and ranks third with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games. … Bo Horvat (lower body) will not play Tuesday but will be with the Islanders for their seven-game road trip that begins at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The center was projected to be out at least a week after he was injured in a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1, when he got tangled with Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Brandon Carlo will be back in the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX). The Maple Leafs defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 13 (23 games) because of an ankle infection that developed after blocking a shot, which required surgery. Carlo practiced on a defense pair with Morgan Rielly on Monday. ... Jake McCabe (lower body) will be out a week after he was injured against the Islanders on Saturday. McCabe left the game at 11:02 of the third period and did not return. He did not practice Monday and was one of three (John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson) to have played in each of Toronto's 41 games this season. "It could be sooner, but I would guess a week," coach Craig Berube said.. … William Nylander was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 27; the forward skated prior to practice and though Berube said he's doing better, he's not yet ready to play. … … Chris Tanev will be evaluated this week to determine if the defenseman will need surgery for a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 28. … The Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Marshall Rifai from Toronto of the American Hockey League.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Philadelphia Flyers
Matvei Michkov will be a game-time decision against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13). The forward participated in the Flyers' optional morning skate after getting hit in the foot with the puck during a 5-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Coach Rick Tocchet said X-rays were negative, but there was some swelling. Michkov has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 40 games this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews will be out for some time with an upper-body injury but will remain with the Avalanche for their game at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ALT, SNE, TVAS). A timeline for the defenseman's return will be better known when the team returns to Colorado. Toews missed a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, one day after leaving early in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. He slid into the boards while being defended by Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers and returned with 3:10 left to play. … Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog left the game Sunday after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period. With the score tied 1-1, the forward was driving to the net when he lost his footing and crashed into the cage before going into the boards. "He's going to miss some time,” Bednar said. "He's still getting looked at and diagnosed, but he didn't look comfortable. He's going to miss some time for sure. … I hate to see any player, let alone our captain, go in like that. But it's a fast game, and he got tripped up a little bit. There wasn't much there except for the collision with the post."
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker is expected to play against the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP). The forward has missed 11 games since Dec. 9 with an upper- and lower-body injury and skated at left wing with Josh Norris and Alex Tuch at practice Monday. He first rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate Dec. 27. … Michael Kesselring (lower body) saw a doctor Monday, and coach Lindy Ruff hopes the defenseman can resume skating by the end of the week. Kesselring hasn't played since a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. … Alex Lyon (lower body) is day to day; Ruff said it doesn't appear to be anything too major, but there is no timetable for the goalie’s return. Lyon was injured late in a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29.
Dallas Stars
Casey DeSmith was activated by the Stars, who begin a six-game road trip at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+). The goalie was granted leave of absence on Jan. 3 to attend to a personal family matter. DeSmith hasn’t played since Dec. 31, a 4-1 home loss to the Sabres. He is 9-2-4 with a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage in 15 games this season.
St. Louis Blues
Alexey Toropchenko signed a two-year contract, $5 million contract with the Blues on Monday. It has an annual average value of $2.5 million. The 26-year-old has five points (two goals, three assists) in 27 games this season.