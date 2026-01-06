NHL Status Report: Sorokin to start in goal for Islanders against Devils

Colorado Avalanche

Devon Toews will be out for some time with an upper-body injury but will remain with the Avalanche for their game at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ALT, SNE, TVAS). A timeline for the defenseman's return will be better known when the team returns to Colorado. Toews missed a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, one day after leaving early in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. He slid into the boards while being defended by Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers and returned with 3:10 left to play. … Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog left the game Sunday after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period. With the score tied 1-1, the forward was driving to the net when he lost his footing and crashed into the cage before going into the boards. "He's going to miss some time,” Bednar said. "He's still getting looked at and diagnosed, but he didn't look comfortable. He's going to miss some time for sure. … I hate to see any player, let alone our captain, go in like that. But it's a fast game, and he got tripped up a little bit. There wasn't much there except for the collision with the post."