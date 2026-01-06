Landeskog out ‘some weeks’ for Avalanche with upper-body injury, status for Olympics unclear

Gabriel Landeskog will miss “some weeks” for the Colorado Avalanche, and it’s unclear if he will be able to play for Sweden in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Landeskog, the Avalanche captain, sustained an upper-body injury early in the second period of a 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Sunday when he lost his footing while driving to the net and crashed into the goal.

"He's going to miss some weeks,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday before its game at the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ALT, SNE, TVAS). “I don't know exactly how long [he’ll be out]; we'll have a better idea when we get back. We'll see how he's feeling, but he's going to miss some time."

Landeskog, who has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 41 games this season, was named to the Team Sweden roster for the Winter Olympics on Jan. 2.

The Avalanche (31-3-7) have 14 games scheduled before the NHL Olympic break starts on Feb. 5.

"The injury is fresh,” Bednar said. “You've got to give him some time and see how he deals with it. Then we'll be able to set a clear timeline.”

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Sweden plays its first game on Feb. 11 against Team Italy.

“Really hoping for ‘Landy's’ sake that he's back and able to compete in [the Olympics],” Bednar said. “I know he's been looking forward to it."

Landeskog, 33, had played in each of the Avalanche’s first 41 games this season after missing three full regular seasons because of issues with his right knee, including a cartilage transplant on May 10, 2023. He returned for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars last season. Colorado lost that series in seven games.

He has been a mainstay of Sweden's international teams, including gold medals at the World Championship in 2013 and 2017, and a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics. Landeskog also played at the 2009 World U-18, the 2011 World Junior Championship, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the World Championship in 2012 and 2019, in addition to the two he medaled in.