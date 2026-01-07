Maple Leafs celebrate Matthews becoming team’s all-time leading goal scorer

Toronto holds pregame ceremony to honor captain’s accomplishments

Matthews Sundin plaque

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Auston Matthews was honored for etching his name in the Toronto Maple Leafs history books.

The Maple Leafs celebrated their captain becoming the team’s all-time leading goal scorer with a special pregame ceremony before their matchup against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Matthews surpassed Mats Sundin on the Maple Leafs all-time goals list when he scored his 421st NHL goal against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

At center ice, Sundin presented Matthews with a plaque featuring his 420th and 421st goal pucks and the game sheet from the game against the Islanders.

Before the game, the Maple Leafs sported custom T-shirts in honor of their captain’s achievement.

The shirts featured four different drawings of Matthews and “Toronto Maple Leafs all-time goals leader” written on the bottom.

Matthews is in his 10th season with the Maple Leafs. He has won the NHL’s Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal scorer three times in 2020-21 (41 goals), 2021-22 (60 goals) and 2023-24 (69 goals).

FLA@TOR: Sundin presents Matthews with memorabilia from his franchise record-breaking night

