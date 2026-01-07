Maple Leafs celebrate Matthews becoming team’s all-time leading goal scorer

Auston Matthews was honored for etching his name in the Toronto Maple Leafs history books.

The Maple Leafs celebrated their captain becoming the team’s all-time leading goal scorer with a special pregame ceremony before their matchup against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Matthews surpassed Mats Sundin on the Maple Leafs all-time goals list when he scored his 421st NHL goal against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

At center ice, Sundin presented Matthews with a plaque featuring his 420th and 421st goal pucks and the game sheet from the game against the Islanders.