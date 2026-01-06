There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, with two nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to continue rolling when Maple Leafs host Panthers
Islanders rookie Schaefer aims for goal in 3rd straight game; Oilers captain McDavid seeks to extend point streak to 16
© Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images
Matthews on a roll
Auston Matthews has scored six goals in his past four games ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the defending two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX). Toronto's captain scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday for his 421st goal to pass Mats Sundin (420) for most in team history. The Maple Leafs (19-15-7) are four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Panthers (22-16-3) trail the Penguins by two points and are in Toronto with forward Sam Bennett on a nine-game point streak (four goals, six assists).
Schaefer not slowing down
If Matthew Schaefer was disappointed in his omission from Team Canada's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he's not showing it. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has three goals in two games, including in overtime to defeat the Maple Leafs on Saturday, since the roster announcement Dec. 31. He can become the first 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history to score in three consecutive games when the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Schaefer did not practice Monday because of an illness and will be a game-time decision. He's third in the rookie scoring race with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games and his next goal will tie him with Bobby Orr (13 in 1966-67) for the second most in a season by an 18-year-old at his position behind Phil Housley's 17 in 1982-83. Goalie Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for New York after missing seven games since Dec. 19 with an injury. The Islanders (23-15-4) are tied with the Washington Capitals for second in the Metropolitan Division and three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey (22-18-2) is three points back of a wild card in the East.
McDavid still streaking
Connor McDavid can extend his point streak to 16 games when the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO). The Oilers captain has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) on his 15-game run, the longest by any player in the NHL this season, and is second in the League with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) in 42 games. Edmonton (20-16-6) is tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. Nashville (19-18-4) is three points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card from the Western Conference and 7-3-0 in its past 10 games.
Back to the beginning for Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres fell short of setting a franchise record for the longest winning streak but can start a new run when they host the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP). Buffalo (21-15-4) won 10 in a row before a 5-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, which helped it get back into playoff contention by sitting three points out of a wild card spot in the East. While the Sabres vie for their first postseason berth since 2010-11, the Canucks (16-20-5) are eighth in the Pacific Division, eight points back of the second wild card in the West.
Leader of the pack
Nathan MacKinnon can maintain his lead in the NHL scoring race when the Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7) travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ALT, SNE, TVAS). The forward has 74 points (35 goals, 39 assists) in 41 games, two ahead of McDavid, and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past five. Colorado's 10-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss at Florida on Sunday. Tampa Bay (25-13-3) is on a seven-game winning streak and is second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Detroit Red Wings.
The schedule
Vancouver Canucks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP)
Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ALT, SNE, TVAS)
Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13)
Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)
New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX)
Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS)
Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO)
Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA)
Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE)