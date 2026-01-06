NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to continue rolling when Maple Leafs host Panthers

Schaefer not slowing down

If Matthew Schaefer was disappointed in his omission from Team Canada's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he's not showing it. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has three goals in two games, including in overtime to defeat the Maple Leafs on Saturday, since the roster announcement Dec. 31. He can become the first 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history to score in three consecutive games when the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Schaefer did not practice Monday because of an illness and will be a game-time decision. He's third in the rookie scoring race with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games and his next goal will tie him with Bobby Orr (13 in 1966-67) for the second most in a season by an 18-year-old at his position behind Phil Housley's 17 in 1982-83. Goalie Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for New York after missing seven games since Dec. 19 with an injury. The Islanders (23-15-4) are tied with the Washington Capitals for second in the Metropolitan Division and three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey (22-18-2) is three points back of a wild card in the East.