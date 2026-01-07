Lightning celebrates Cooper’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Jon Cooper was celebrated like a champion on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning honored their head coach reaching the 1,000 NHL games coached milestone during a pregame ceremony before the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Benchmark International Arena.

Cooper was joined by his wife, Jessie, and kids, Julia, Josie and Jonny, on the ice during the celebration.

A tribute video narrated by Scotty Bowman featuring highlights throughout Copper’s 13-year tenure with the Lightning aired on the arena video board.