Lightning celebrates Cooper’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Head coach joined by family on ice, presented with silver stick

Cooper 1,000 NHL games ceremony

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jon Cooper was celebrated like a champion on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning honored their head coach reaching the 1,000 NHL games coached milestone during a pregame ceremony before the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Benchmark International Arena.

Cooper was joined by his wife, Jessie, and kids, Julia, Josie and Jonny, on the ice during the celebration.

A tribute video narrated by Scotty Bowman featuring highlights throughout Copper’s 13-year tenure with the Lightning aired on the arena video board.

The Lightning gifted Cooper a custom painting of him lifting the Stanley Cup.

Special video messages from friends, former assistant coaches and players including Wayne Gretzky, Charles Barkely, Jeff Blashill and Steven Stamkos also aired on the arena video board.

“They told me you just reached a milestone coaching a thousand games in the NHL,” Barkley said in a clip. “Hey man, that is a great accomplishment. You know you are my guy, you are an awful fisherman, but you are a hell of a coach."

Lightning owners Jeff Vinik and Doug Ostrover presented Cooper with a custom Rolex watch and engraved silver stick to commemorate the achievement.

Cooper’s kids each received their own mini silver sticks on behalf of all the pediatric cancer patients who have been helped by “Coop’s Catch for Kids,” the head coach’s annual charity fishing tournament.

Before the game, Lightning players sported custom T-shirts featuring one of their head coach’s “rules.”

“No excuses, play like a champion – Rule 76,” was written on the shirts.

Last Wednesday, Cooper coached his 1,000th NHL game during the Lightning’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. He is the fifth coach in NHL history to reach the milestone with the same team.

Cooper was hired by the Lightning in 2013 and is the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL. He has coached the team to four Stanley Cup Final appearances, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Short Shifts

Ovi Jr. gets tooth pulled by Dad, leading to iconic selfie

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Ducks' Carlsson

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

Boyle greets fan wearing his jersey at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white before 2026 Winter Classic

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 2

Brady hangs with Stanley Cup before Winter Classic

Team USA players get call for Olympic roster spot

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game