Johnson retires from NHL after 19 seasons, will join Canucks as pro scout

38-year-old defenseman was 19th player to win Stanley Cup after skating in 1,000 games

Jack Johnson retires from NHL

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jack Johnson announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 19 seasons and will join the Vancouver Canucks as a professional scout.

The 38-year-old defenseman had 342 points (77 goals, 265 assists) in 1,228 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. The Carolina Hurricanes selected Johnson with the No. 3 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft and traded him to the Kings with Oleg Tverdovsky for Eric Belanger and Tim Gleason on Sept. 29, 2006.

Johnson (1,024 games) became the 19th player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after playing 1,000 games by helping the Avalanche to a six-game victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, Colorado's first championship since 2001. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Blue Jackets on July 3, 2024, and had six assists in 41 games that season. He last played in the League during a 4-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on April 6, 2025.

The Indianapolis native attended the University of Michigan, where he set a freshman record of 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 2005-06. He won a silver medal playing for the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and bronze at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship.

