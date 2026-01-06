Bedard back at practice for Blackhawks, ‘no hard feelings’ over Canada OIympic omission

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard returned to practice for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, saying he’s ready to ramp up his game despite the disappointment of not making the Team Canada roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Bedard, who hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 12, wore a gray jersey at practice Tuesday, meaning he participated in some drills but not all, and he left the ice prior to the Blackhawks finishing their 45-minute session.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard will not play for the Blackhawks against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT) but that the Blackhawks will take it day by day from there.

“I feel good, feel really good,” Bedard said. “Obviously got out with the guys a little bit today and kind of just keep ramping up. It feels really good though.”

This was the first time Bedard has spoken publicly since Canada unveiled its roster for the Olympics on Jan. 2.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, said it was tough to not get a spot but said he will use it as a learning experience.

“There’s disappointment for sure. Everyone in Canada would want to be on that team or any country that’s going. But there are so many great players, and they have tough decisions to make, and you respect that,” Bedard said. “Every player would say they would love to be on that team and disappointed not to but it's a great team. You can’t really be mad at the roster they’ve picked.

“There are no hard feelings for me.”