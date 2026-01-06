Bedard back at practice for Blackhawks, ‘no hard feelings’ over Canada OIympic omission

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard returned to practice for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, saying he’s ready to ramp up his game despite the disappointment of not making the Team Canada roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Bedard, who hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 12, wore a gray jersey at practice Tuesday, meaning he participated in some drills but not all, and he left the ice prior to the Blackhawks finishing their 45-minute session.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard will not play for the Blackhawks against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT) but that the Blackhawks will take it day by day from there.

“I feel good, feel really good,” Bedard said. “Obviously got out with the guys a little bit today and kind of just keep ramping up. It feels really good though.”

This was the first time Bedard has spoken publicly since Canada unveiled its roster for the Olympics on Jan. 2.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, said it was tough to not get a spot but said he will use it as a learning experience.

“There’s disappointment for sure. Everyone in Canada would want to be on that team or any country that’s going. But there are so many great players, and they have tough decisions to make, and you respect that,” Bedard said. “Every player would say they would love to be on that team and disappointed not to but it's a great team. You can’t really be mad at the roster they’ve picked.

“There are no hard feelings for me.”

The 20-year-old said he got a call from Canada management prior to the roster announcement and was told by team officials he is on the standby list of players who could be added to the team in the event of injuries.

“At the end of the day, the players pick the team (with) how you play. I felt I was playing well but of course I want to make it where there’s no choice (but to select me),” Bedard said. “That’s not on who’s picking the team, that’s on the players. That’s the positive I’ve taken out of that and it’s exciting for me.”

Bedard was injured with one second left in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues while taking a face-off. Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was clutching his right shoulder as he headed toward the locker room.

He's missed the past 11 games, Chicago going 4-6-1 in that time. The Blackhawks (17-18-7) went 1-6-1 in their first eight games without Bedard but have won three in a row.

“I think just watching is a tough part, but it’s been so fun to watch the guys, and even when we were losing there were so many positives. You could just tell it was a matter of time before we started to get the wins,” Bedard said. “So many guys have stepped up and everyone’s playing great.

“It [stinks] being out, watching every game and not being able to contribute is the hardest thing in the world but just seeing how we’re playing and how we just keep getting better, that’s obviously exciting to watch.”

He still leads the Blackhawks with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games. At the time of his injury, Bedard was fourth in NHL scoring behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and 19-year-old San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini. Those three will represent Canada in Milan.

Whether Bedard ends up in Milan next month remains to be seen. Right now, he’s focused on getting back into the Blackhawks lineup and hopefully picking up where he left off.

“Yeah, there are definitely positives for me. I was growing in a lot of areas of my game,” Bedard said. “As a guy who wants to make plays, wants to create offense, that’s the biggest part of my game but I just want to keep improving all over the ice. I think I’ve been doing that but I’ll keep striving to get better in that area.”

