Capitals at Canadiens, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Protas possible to play for Washington; Laine misses Montreal morning skate

Suzuki Dubois faceoff

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals each could have one significant lineup change for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Bell Centre on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

Washington leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Patrik Laine did not participate in the Canadiens morning skate Friday. The team said it was for "maintenance" reasons and coach Martin St. Louis was coy when asked about Laine's availability for Game 3.

"I know he wasn't on the ice this morning," St. Louis said in French. "We have a few guys fighting with a few things so I think you're going to see a few more players in the warmup tonight. We'll make some decisions before the game."

Laine was benched during the third period of Game 2, a 3-1 Washington win, finishing with one shot on goal in 10:10 of ice time. He had an assist and was minus-2 in 13:14 of ice time in Game 1, a 2-1 overtime Washington victory.

If Laine doesn't play, forward Oliver Kapanen is the most likely candidate to replace him in Montreal's lineup.

For Washington, Aliaksei Protas could play for the first time since sustaining a skate cut to his left foot April 4.

"He's a possibility for tonight," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said.

Protas participated in the Capitals morning skate, and stayed on the ice for some extra work, which usually is an indication that a player won't play. But Carbery is open to the idea that Protas could play in Game 3.

It's unclear who would come out if Protas go into the lineup.

"I think we have a lot of guys that are deserving to stay in the lineup so it's difficult decisions for us as a coaching staff, but 'Pro' has had a phenomenal season and he's a big part of our team," Carbery said. "So you weigh those scenarios, but the second 'Pro,' if and when he's ready to play, if it's tonight, he'll go into the lineup."

Game 3 will be the Canadiens first home game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a sold-out Bell Centre since April 20, 2017.

They last played home playoff games in 2021, when they reached the Stanley Cup Final, but provincial COVID-19 restrictions limited the attendance to 3,500. The Canadiens missed the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, and their postseason games in 2020 were played in Toronto.

The only Canadiens player remaining from the 2017 team is forward Brendan Gallagher.

"I'm excited for these guys," Gallagher said of his teammates. "They worked hard all season for this opportunity so I'm excited for them to experience that tonight. There's going to be a certain level of emotion and passion that only Montrealers can bring."

The Canadiens need to use the expected raucous atmosphere to their advantage. They lost both games in Washington, putting them into some tough company.

The team that wins the first two games of a best-of-7 series has gone on to win that series 86.3 percent of the time (353-56). It's 88.7 percent (266-34), when the team that started the series at home takes a 2-0 lead into Game 3.

"We're excited as a group," Gallagher said. "The fans are excited. I'm sure that they're anticipating a hard start from us as well. It's about maintaining that. You still can't waste energy and go out of your way, but use the crowd for sure. Get them involved. Make it as tough as possible, as we can. It's a tough place to come in to and win. This crowd is something special. We've got to do our job to get them involved in the game, use them the best we can, but at the same time be smart enough to manage our energy and our emotions. Keep them in check."

Here is a breakdown of Game 3:

Capitals: Washington will be looking to finish stronger than it has so far in the series, Alex Ovechkin's overtime goal in Game 1 notwithstanding. The Capitals have a 50-33 edge in shots on goal and 73-56 in total shot attempts during the first two periods; they've been outshot by a combined 28-12 and Montreal has a 69-32 advantage in total shot attempts during the third period. Connor McMichael's empty-net goal in Game 2 is Washington's only goal in the third period. Montreal scored twice in the third period of Game 1 to force overtime. Capitals forward Dylan Strome said leading going into the third period is a good spot to be in, but momentum has spiraled on them in the third as they've become a little too passive.

Canadiens: The start will be key for the Canadiens, who haven't scored a goal in the first period during the series. They have been the dominant team during the third, including outshooting Washington 14-5 during the final 20 minutes of Game 2. They're hoping to build on that and use the expected rollicking atmosphere inside the building to propel them to a strong first period. St. Louis said he felt the Canadiens started Game 2 well, but they couldn't carry the momentum long enough to make it matter. He said they have to find a way to keep it longer, especially at the start of Game 3.

Number to know: 2. Alex Ovechkin has not gone consecutive games without a goal since March 11-13. Ovechkin scored in overtime in Game 1 but didn't score on two shots on goal during Game 2. Ovechkin has scored three goals in three playoff games at Bell Centre, all in 2010.

What to look for: How each team responds to what will be one of the best atmospheres at the start of a game that they ever will be a part of. There's zero doubt here that the building will be rocking when the puck drops with a full pregame show planned. Fans have been asked to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. ET to take in the pregame show. The key for the teams will be to keep their composure when the puck drops. "You get juiced up, you get jacked up … you have to feed off of it energy-wise, but you've still got to be calm to be able to pull the trigger," St. Louis said. Carbery said he doesn't think the Capitals can benefit from the atmosphere in the building, but he's banking on their experience carrying them through.

What they are saying

"Odds weren't in our favor ever and we kept believing in each other and things started to work out. I think the way this whole season went will always give us that confidence to come back whatever the score is, whatever the series is at." -- Canadiens forward Jake Evans

"We all know and our guys understand the energy, enthusiasm of this building. We've got some guys that have won Stanley Cups, have played deep, played in some hostile environments. It's going to be next level. We understand that." -- Capitals coach Spencer Carbery

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (foot), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen

Injured: None

Status report
Protas took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to return. It was the forward's first time skating with the team since he was injured. … Laine had a maintenance day and did not take part in the morning skate. … St. Louis said the Canadiens will have more players on the ice for warmup than normal and lineup decisions will be made before the game. … Kapanen, a forward, could make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut if Laine does not play. … Pezzetta, a forward, and Xhekaj, a defenseman, were the last players off the ice at the morning skate.

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report

