Montreal 'always a special place' for Capitals assistant Muller

MONTREAL -- It was well before the Washington Capitals would be headed to Bell Centre to play the Montreal Canadiens during the Stanley Cup Playoffs that Capitals assistant coach Kirk Muller would have a few words of advice for his team.

"I'll definitely warn the guys to be ready for the full Montreal blitz, and not just in the arena. From their hotel room to the rink," Muller said with a laugh.

The Capitals have the Canadiens' backs a bit up against the wall, leading 2-0 in the best-of-7 series heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Friday (7 p.m., ET, CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

"This is the only time in my 40 years in the NHL that I'll have played or coached against Montreal," Muller said. "It's going to be a little strange for me, going against them head to head for the first time. I enjoyed it with the Canadiens and now I'm on the other side, part of this [Capitals] group, and we have a fun group. I'm excited, and I'm really excited for the people on our team to experience what the energy and the challenge are going to be like."