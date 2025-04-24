Capitals aim to fix 3rd-period issues against Canadiens in Game 3

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals seem to have how they want to play in the first two periods down pat. They probably will need to figure out the third periods, though, if they're going to get past the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference First Round and put together a lengthy Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The third period struggles haven't cost them a game -- yet. Washington leads the best-of-7 series 2-0 heading to Montreal for Game 3 at Bell Centre on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

But finishing games probably is the biggest concern for the Capitals after they let a 2-0 third-period lead slip away in their 3-2 overtime win in Game 1 on Monday and relied heavily on goalie Logan Thompson to hang on for 3-1 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday after they were outshot 14-5 in the third period.

"A lot through the series and through the playoffs is momentum," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday. "When you get it, how do you hold onto it? And when you lose it, how do you stop it as quickly as you can? And that's just what we didn't do. We let it snowball to where it's now one shift, two shifts, three shifts. Now it's five minutes, eight minutes, 10 minutes and now you're back on your heels for a significant portion of the period."

The Capitals have demonstrated through the first two games that when they have clean breakouts and get in on the forecheck, they're able to pressure the Canadiens into mistakes that lead to sustained offensive-zone pressure and scoring chances. That is demonstrated by their 23-8 advantage in high-danger shots on goal through the first two games, according to NHL EDGE stats.

It hasn't led to as many goals as the Capitals would like, mostly because of Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault, who stopped 58 of 63 shots (.921 save percentage) in the first two games. Still, it was enough to produce a 2-0 lead through two periods in Game 1 and a 2-1 lead heading into the third period in Game 2.

Washington outshot Montreal by a combined 50-33 and had a 73-56 advantage in shot attempts during the first two periods of the first two games.

"We're pushing," Capitals right wing Tom Wilson said. "We're pushing really hard at the start of the game. First two periods, we're all over them."

The story is different in the third periods, though, when the Canadiens, desperate to come back, pick up their intensity. Montreal outshot Washington by a combined 28-12 and had a 69-32 advantage in shot attempts during the third period of the first two games. That helped the Canadiens erase a 2-0 deficit in the final 9:28 of regulation in Game 1 before Alex Ovechkin scored 2:26 into overtime to give the Capitals the win.