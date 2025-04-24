Capitals hold off Canadiens in Game 2, extend Eastern 1st Round lead

Thompson makes 25 saves, McMichael scores 2 for Washington

Canadiens at Capitals | Recap | Round 1, Game 2

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Connor McMichael scored two goals, and the Washington Capitals extended their lead in the Eastern Conference First Round with a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Logan Thompson made 25 saves, including 13 in the third period, and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.

Christian Dvorak scored, and Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens, who are the second wild card from the East.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be at Montreal on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

Dvorak gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 1:16 of the second period when he swept a loose puck under Thompson's pad during a scramble in front.

McMichael tied it 1-1 at 3:47 when he got his own rebound and his centering attempt deflected in off Montreal defenseman David Savard’s leg.

Strome put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 4:47. After Anthony Beauvillier passed to an open Strome in the slot, Montembeault made the save, but Strome buried the rebound.

Thompson preserved the 2-1 lead with a stick save on a deflection by Dvorak at 15:38 of the third period.

McMichael scored into an empty net at 19:58.

