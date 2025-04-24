Capitals hold off Canadiens in Game 2, extend Eastern 1st Round lead

Logan Thompson made 25 saves, including 13 in the third period, and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.

Christian Dvorak scored, and Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens, who are the second wild card from the East.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be at Montreal on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

Dvorak gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 1:16 of the second period when he swept a loose puck under Thompson's pad during a scramble in front.

McMichael tied it 1-1 at 3:47 when he got his own rebound and his centering attempt deflected in off Montreal defenseman David Savard’s leg.

Strome put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 4:47. After Anthony Beauvillier passed to an open Strome in the slot, Montembeault made the save, but Strome buried the rebound.

Thompson preserved the 2-1 lead with a stick save on a deflection by Dvorak at 15:38 of the third period.

McMichael scored into an empty net at 19:58.