Capitals have to ‘chip away’ offensively without injured Ovechkin

The Capitals finished with 25 shots on goal against the Devils but had 28 attempts blocked.

"We're not getting as many shots through as we were before, forwards and D, so we've got to try to find a way to get it to the net," Strome said. "We did a good job of holding the puck last night, but obviously they outshoot us until the third when we find a way to get some more shots. But I feel like if we play like we did in the third with a little more desperation and a little bit more willingness to get to the net and the inside, we're going to be fine."

Part of practice Sunday focused on getting to the inside. Washington coach Spencer Carbery also shuffled the line combinations, moving right wing Tom Wilson up into Ovechkin's usual spot on the top line with Aliaksei Protas and Strome and elevating Taylor Raddysh from the fourth line to replace Wilson at right wing on the second line with Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Carbery didn't commit to using those combinations against the Panthers, but seemed hopeful that Raddysh, who scored an NHL career-high 20 goals with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23, can help give the Capitals more of a presence on the interior.

"Well, that's what we're hoping," Carbery said. "He's not the biggest guy (6-foot-3, 198 pounds), but, yeah, he's got to find a way if he's going to get back to that scoring level of being able to score 15-20 goals."

Raddysh is excited about potentially playing with Dubois and McMichael but knows he can't change how he plays.

"I've just got to keep doing what I've been doing; just work hard and try to create ice for them," said Raddysh, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 20 games this season. "With 'Willy' going possibly to that top line and me there, hopefully I can kind of carry on what he did and play not exactly the same way he plays, but just keep grinding down their D and open up ice for 'Mikes' and 'Dubie.'"

Playing without Ovechkin was never going to be easy, but Carbery maintains the Capitals' scoring issues the past two games aren't all about his absence.

"I get how you could draw to conclusions to that," Carbery said. "Yeah, he's out of the lineup and he's a player that can help us score. But if you look at the numbers and watch the film of what was going on even when he was in the lineup, you can still see that we were relying on transition mistakes."

Carbery pointed to transition goals scored by Strome, Protas and Brandon Duhaime in Washington's 6-2 victory against Utah as examples. The Capitals haven't had as many of those chances the past two games, particularly against the Devils, who Carbery said yielded only one odd-man rush chance Saturday, a 2-on-1 in the third period. New Jersey also got solid goaltending from Jake Allen, who made 24 saves, after Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev frustrated the Capitals with 28.

"So, that's where I feel like we've got to take a step and we've worked really, really hard," Carbery said. "And it's not our strong suit, but we'll continue to chip away at being able to create 5-on-5 on the interior of the rink and not just rely on transition."