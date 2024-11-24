Capitals have to ‘chip away’ offensively without injured Ovechkin

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals' first two games without Alex Ovechkin have not gone as they've hoped.
Still, despite scoring only three total goals in losing consecutive games for the first time this season against the Colorado Avalanche (2-1 on Thursday) and New Jersey Devils (3-2 on Saturday), the Capitals remain confident they can figure out how to produce enough to win without their captain, who is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured left fibula.
"Obviously, it's just two games, but it's two games without, 'Ovi,' and we're not going to have him for however long it is," Capitals center Dylan Strome said Sunday. "So, we've got to find a way to generate some more chances."
That will be a priority for Washington (13-6-1) against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (12-8-1) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). Ovechkin traveled with the Capitals, bringing his father-in-law on their annual mentors' trip, and is walking without crutches (the fibula is minimal weight-bearing bone), but those aren't indications he's coming back sooner than projected (though he'd undoubtedly would like to).
So, Washington will have to get by without the 39-year-old left wing, who was leading the NHL with 15 goals in 18 games before being injured in a leg-on-leg collision with Utah Hockey Club forward Jack McBain on Nov. 18. It's always been a challenge to play without Ovechkin, who is second in NHL history with 868 goals, 27 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.
The Capitals are 26-30-5 in the 61 games he's missed during his 20 NHL seasons, including 3-14-0 in their past 17. Washington went 2-1-0 without Ovechkin last season, though, when he missed three games with a lower-body injury from Jan. 13-16. The Capitals scored only seven goals in those three games, but was offensively challenged throughout last season, when it was 28th in the League in averaging 2.63 goals per game. They were leading the NHL in scoring 4.33 goals per game this season, including a League-high 59 goals 5-on-5, before Ovechkin was injured.
Washington produced only one 5-on-5 goal in each of its first two games without Ovechkin and has struggled at times getting shots on net. It went 15:44 without a shot on goal during one stretch against Colorado and had just three shots in the first period -- none from forwards -- in the first period against New Jersey.