NHL EDGE stats: Capitals outlook after Ovechkin injury

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the outlook for the Washington Capitals after Alex Ovechkin’s injury.
---
The Washington Capitals have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises as we approach the one-quarter mark of the season. But after Alex Ovechkin sustained a lower leg injury in their 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday and has been deemed out week to week, the Capitals are tasked with navigating the foreseeable future without their captain and the second-best goal scorer of all time.
The Capitals are currently leading the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference after a 13-4-1 start, and Ovechkin is leading the NHL lead in goals (15; most he’s scored through first 18 games in a season) and the top player in standard fantasy hockey leagues at the time of his injury. Ovechkin stands at 868 goals in 1,444 career games, only 26 behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record (894 in 1,487 games).
Washington sits atop the NHL in goals per game (4.33), and only the Winnipeg Jets have more points (32 in 19 games) than Washington (27 in 18 games; tied with Minnesota Wild for second) and regulation wins (13) than the Capitals (12; tied with New York Rangers for second). The Capitals have the third-best penalty kill percentage (87.7) and a solid goaltending tandem of Logan Thompson (8-0-1; acquired from Vegas Golden Knights in offseason) and Charlie Lindgren. But Ovechkin and Washington’s offense have been the driving force.
Per NHL EDGE stats, the Capitals rank outside the top 10 in shots on goal (519) and high-danger shots on goal (138) this season and are shooting a League-high 15.0 percent at all strengths and 14.8 percent at 5-on-5. Washington leads the NHL in midrange shooting percentage (18.2), ranks second from long-range (7.0), and sixth from high-danger areas (23.9). Their forwards have a League-best 17.6 percent long-range shooting rate, and their defensemen lead the League in both high-danger shooting percentage (33.3) and midrange shooting percentage (25.0).
Prior to the injury, Ovechkin had a career-high shooting rate (23.8 percent, 94th percentile; career average: 13.0); his previous high was 15.4 in 68 games during the 2019-20 season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Ovechkin has eight shots of at least 90 miles per hour this season, the second most among forwards behind Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (10), and his top shot speed (94.98 mph) ranks ninth at the position.