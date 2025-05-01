Carbery's work ethic, experience help boost Capitals into East 2nd round vs. Hurricanes

"Incredible in a short period of time," Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "He got them to play very hard, I thought, last year, came in and changed the intensity level and now it's systemized."

Throughout the process, Carbery skillfully managed the tricky balance between the team's focus on winning and the spotlight on Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record, which he broke by scoring his 895th on April 6.

"It doesn't surprise me," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I know everyone else would be surprised, but just the way he prepares his team, the way he gets the most out of his players. … ‘Ovi' and that whole record chase, that's not easy to get your team to play the right way when you have someone that's chasing an all-time record. There's a lot of pressure. There's a lot of media spotlight.

"So to get your team to continue to play the right way is very, very impressive."

Warsofsky isn't surprised because he learned under Carbery for three seasons (2013-16) as his assistant with South Carolina of the ECHL. Renowned for his tireless work ethic, Carbery sometimes would arrive at the rink before 5 a.m. to get ready for practice or a game -- after getting in his daily morning run.

"There was one time he told me he showed up at the rink at 2:30 in the morning," said Warsofsky, who supplanted Carbery as the youngest current coach in the NHL when the Sharks hired him at 36 on June 13, 2024. "He was on his laptop. He was working on the meeting for that day and getting film done. I couldn't believe he was there 2:30. That was probably the earliest I ever heard.

"You see it then and you see it at that level, and he hasn't changed one bit."

That dedication to his craft carried Carbery from his days as a physical forward who played professionally for four seasons in the Central Hockey League and ECHL through his steady climb up the coaching ladder that began with one season as an assistant with South Carolina in 2010. After that, he spent five seasons as South Carolina's head coach (2011-2016), a season as coach of Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League (2016-17), a season as assistant with Providence of the American Hockey League (2017-18), three seasons as coach of the Capitals' AHL affiliate (2018-21) and two seasons as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-23) before getting his chance to run his own NHL bench with the Capitals.

Carbery won the John Brophy Award as ECHL coach of the year in 2014 and the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as AHL coach of the year in 2020-21. He could add a Jack Adams Award to his collection next and become the first to be voted coach of the year in the ECHL, AHL and NHL.

"Preseason game, regular-season game, playoff, winning a playoff series, I count my lucky stars every single day," Carbery said. "I do not take this job of being in this league for granted for a second. I started in the East Coast League 15 years ago as an assistant coach, so it's been a long journey.

"I'm the same exact person that I was in South Carolina. I'm a better coach."

Carbery has continued his education during the playoffs, applying what he learned from the sweep against the Rangers last season to help the Capitals defeat the Canadiens. When they seemed to get distracted by some of the after-the-whistle altercations during a 6-3 loss in Game 3 at Montreal's raucous Bell Centre, he got them to refocus and play with more discipline in winning the final two games of the series.