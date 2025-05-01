Carbery's work ethic, experience help boost Capitals into East 2nd round vs. Hurricanes

WASHINGTON -- Spencer Carbery accepted the latest addition to his growing NHL resume with appreciation and modesty.
The Washington Capitals' 4-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday gave Carbery his first win of a Stanley Cup Playoff series as an NHL coach. It was also the Capitals' first postseason series victory since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. While it was just the first step in what they hope will be a long postseason run, it was a significant one for them and their coach.
"I just couldn't be prouder," Carbery said. "I'm such a small part of what our guys did over the last couple weeks. It's pretty humbling and pretty gratifying to be able to win. It's so hard. It's so hard to win in this league. … It's so hard to win a playoff series."
Although Carbery downplayed his role, the Capitals advancing to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round further demonstrated the remarkable transformation they've made in his two seasons behind their bench and why he's expected to be named Friday as one of the finalists for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year this season.
When Carbery was hired May 30, 2023, he was 41, the youngest coach in the NHL at the time, and took over a Washington team with an aging core that appeared headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
While management retooled the roster on the fly around the remaining Cup winners -- forwards Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and Lars Eller and defenseman John Carlson -- Carbery guided Washington through that transition. Although the Capitals were sellers before the trade deadline for the second straight season, Carbery drove them to a playoff berth last season as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference before they were swept by the New York Rangers in the first round.
After an aggressive 2024 offseason in which Washington added seven players -- forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddysh, defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy and goalie Logan Thompson -- Carbery helped the newcomers integrate quickly and pushed the group to finish first in the Eastern Conference with 111 points (51-22-9) this season.