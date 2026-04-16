Trophy Tracker: Vasilevskiy overwhelming favorite for Vezina

"It's his consistency," TNT analyst and former NHL goalie Brian Boucher said. "I think it's every year, you know what you're going to get. I know he's had a few injury concerns with the back, but by and large, he's durable. He's consistent in his play; every night it's a game that is close to an 'A' game. To me, it's so hard in today's game to find goaltenders that are durable and can give you those consistent efforts night after night. He's the model of it."

And Vasilevskiy has done it despite a revolving cast of players in front of him. Among their projected top four defensemen when the season began, the only one to play more than 65 games has been J.J. Moser (79). Erik Cernak (61), Ryan McDonagh (48) and Victor Hedman (33) all have missed significant time this season.

But despite that, the Lightning (50-26-6) finished second in the Atlantic Division and will enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs as one of the favorites to reach the Cup Final.

"I think what he does is he makes other players look good," Boucher said. "The Lightning can call up players and they can plug and play, and a lot of it is because they've got a lot of trust in the guy who's in goal. Don't discredit that. With the injuries that they've had this year, what he's able to do to steady and calm the waters, that allows other guys to do their job."

Vasilevskiy's best run of the season came from Dec. 20-Feb. 25, when he went 17-0-1 with a 1.90 GAA and .925 save percentage in 18 games. During that span, Tampa Bay went 20-1-1 to go from third in the division, two points behind the first-place Red Wings, to an eight-point lead in the division. The last goalie with a point streak longer was Vasilevskiy, who had a 21-game run in 2019-20.

And he's maintained that high level down the stretch, going 9-3-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .905 save percentage in 13 games since March 15.