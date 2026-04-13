Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie

To mark the final week of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Matthew Schaefer's record-setting pace in his first NHL season with the New York Islanders has captivated many, including Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Brian Leetch.

"He's so fun to watch," Leetch said. "He skates differently than Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes. They go about it differently but Schaefer ... I guess it's the longer strides and the way he holds on to the puck that looks different than Makar and Hughes and he's having fun.

"You're supposed to be having fun when you're that young, but still it is fun to watch as an ex-defenseman that can enjoy good skaters. He's not Paul Coffey because he was different, and he's not Scott Niedermayer; he's just his own type in the way he sees the play, the way he competes."

Schaefer is also NHL.com's favorite for the Calder Trophy entering the final week of the regular season after receiving 79 voting points (15 first-place votes) from a 16-person panel.

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov was second in the voting with 54 points (one first-place vote), and Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke was third (52).