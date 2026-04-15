To mark the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth and final installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Trophy Tracker: Werenski overtakes Makar as Norris favorite
Blue Jackets defenseman passes Avalanche star in latest NHL.com poll
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Zach Werenski has had a memorable season and could finally be rewarded for being one of the best defensemen in the NHL.
Werenski finished one point behind his NHL career high with 81 (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had the Blue Jackets in the Stanley Cup Playoff race until the final week of the season.
"Just his size (6-foot-2, 214 pounds), his skating ability," Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson said recently. "I find when he's on the ice, he dictates the other nine players that are on the ice. It's hard to quantify that presence and put it on a piece of paper as a number, but being around him and playing with him as much as we have, you see it."
After finishing second in Norris Trophy voting behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche last season, Werenski is the NHL.com favorite to win it for the first time, receiving 74 points (12 first-place votes) from a 16-member panel. Makar was second with 58 points and one first-place vote and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild was third with 30 points (one first-place vote). Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers received the other two first-place votes.
"He's able to do that when things aren't going good, take control," Columbus coach Rick Bowness said after Werenski had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 24. "The whole team struggled in that first period, let's not kid ourselves, so then when that happens, you need your better players to take over and set the tone."
Werenski was third on the preseason Norris tracker, fifth at the first quarter, second at the halfway point and second three-quarters through the season, one point behind Makar, the unanimous selection at the quarter and halfway point. He's tied for third in goals at the position and second in points. His 26:37 of ice time per game ranks second in the NHL behind Quinn Hughes (27:44).
"He's definitely turned it on, brought it to a new level," Gudbranson said. "He's always been a very detailed guy from my experience with him and maybe he made some slight little adjustments.
"Maybe it just clicks with age. Defensemen are sometimes like fine wine, you know what I mean? And he just found a new level to his abilities, found a new level of confidence. The guy's a tremendous hockey player. It's fun to watch every night."
Werenski has been dialed-in and healthy all season, which had been a problem. He also had six points (one goal, five assists) in six games and was plus-8 in six Olympic games and assisted on Jack Hughes' golden goal that defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime. Since returning from the Olympics, he has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 23 games.
"He's one of the best in the game right now," Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment said. "He does so many good things every night for us. It's pretty cool to watch."
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets, 74 points (12 first-place votes); Cale Makar, Avalanche, 58 (1); Quinn Hughes, Wild, 30 (1); Evan Bouchard, Oilers, 28 (2); Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 18; Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, 14; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, 5; Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, 3; Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning, 3; Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, 3; Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, 2; Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL.com independent correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report