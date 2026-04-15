Trophy Tracker: Werenski overtakes Makar as Norris favorite

Zach Werenski has had a memorable season and could finally be rewarded for being one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

Werenski finished one point behind his NHL career high with 81 (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had the Blue Jackets in the Stanley Cup Playoff race until the final week of the season.

"Just his size (6-foot-2, 214 pounds), his skating ability," Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson said recently. "I find when he's on the ice, he dictates the other nine players that are on the ice. It's hard to quantify that presence and put it on a piece of paper as a number, but being around him and playing with him as much as we have, you see it."

After finishing second in Norris Trophy voting behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche last season, Werenski is the NHL.com favorite to win it for the first time, receiving 74 points (12 first-place votes) from a 16-member panel. Makar was second with 58 points and one first-place vote and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild was third with 30 points (one first-place vote). Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers received the other two first-place votes.

"He's able to do that when things aren't going good, take control," Columbus coach Rick Bowness said after Werenski had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 24. "The whole team struggled in that first period, let's not kid ourselves, so then when that happens, you need your better players to take over and set the tone."