Trophy Tracker: Ruff of Sabres top choice for Adams Award as coach of year

On Dec. 15, the Sabres were in an unpleasant yet accustomed position: 14-14-4 and last in the Atlantic Division. General manager Kevyn Adams was fired and Jarmo Kekalainen, hired as a senior adviser May 30, 2025, was elevated. Buffalo responded by going 36-9-4 with an NHL-best .776 points percentage and League highs of 18 wins and 38 points since the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Before firing Adams, the Sabres lost 7-4 to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 8 and the next night blew a 3-0 lead in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers. The seeds for another season going into oblivion were planted until Alex Tuch scored 33 seconds into overtime for a 4-3 victory.
"Obviously, unbelievable," Dahlin, the Sabres captain, said April 5. "I'm happy for the city. I'm happy for all the guys that have been grinding here for years, like the equipment manager, trainers, my teammates (and) most of the people in the city. Wow, this is going to be special, that's for sure."
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1- basis): Lindy Ruff, Sabres, 67 points (11 first-place votes); Jon Cooper, Lightning, 49 (one); Dan Muse, Penguins, 40 (three); Joel Quenneville, Anaheim Ducks, 22 (one); Jared Bednar, Avalanche, 18; Marco Sturm, Boston Bruins, 17; Martin St. Louis, Canadiens, 10; Ryan Warsofsky, San Jose Sharks, 6; Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes, 4; Rick Bowness, Columbus Blue Jackets, 3; Glen Gulutzan, Stars, 2; Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers, 1; Andrew Brunette, Nashville Predators, 1
NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger contributed to this report