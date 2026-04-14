Trophy Tracker: Ruff of Sabres top choice for Adams Award as coach of year

They outlasted two 106-point teams, the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. One regular-season game is left, home against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MORE27, HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT), before a date with either the Boston Bruins or Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round.

"I think you when you look at it, you got to take a lot of pride in the fact that you made the playoffs in a year where this division and this conference was so incredibly tough," Ruff said after a 4-2 win against the Lightning on April 6. "I think the effort by our group from December-on has been second to none to get to where we're at."

The Sabres were at their hotel preparing to play the Washington Capitals on April 4 when the New York Rangers defeated the Red Wings 4-1 at Madison Square Garden to clinch a playoff berth. Ruff was also the previous coach to get them there before he was fired 14 games into the 2012-13 season. They're back with the help of defensemen and No. 1 NHL Draft picks Rasmus Dahlin (2018) and Owen Power (2021), forward Tage Thompson, who has scored 40 goals for the third time, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's .919 save percentage is tied with Scott Wedgewood (Colorado Avalanche) for first in the NHL since Dec. 9 among goalies who've played at least 20 games.

They also learned to get comfortable being uncomfortable.

"It's important that you have to grind through games," Ruff said after a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on March 31. "The experience of going through a segment of games like this and then leading up to the playoffs, you'd like it to be hard, and I think every game has been hard. All year long, our team's got a lot better at that."