Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin of Rangers preseason choice for Vezina as top goalie

Igor Shesterkin was the best goalie in the NHL in the second half of last season and there's no doubt he can carry that top-level play for a full season.

Shesterkin's strong finish and outstanding track record made the New York Rangers goalie the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the League's best goalie this season according to NHL.com. He received nine first-place votes and 66 voting points from the 16-person panel.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, the Vezina winner last season, was second with 45 points (two first-place votes), and Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators was third with 42 points (three first-place votes). Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks also each received one first-place vote.

Shesterkin was 36-17-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 55 games last season. But it wasn't all smooth sailing.

He was inconsistent through most of the first half of the season, and backup Jonathan Quick started three straight games spanning the break for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in early February.

With the extra time to work on his game, Shesterkin rediscovered his dominant form, going 17-5-1 with a 2.20 GAA, .930 save percentage and four shutouts in his final 23 games. Among goalies to play at least 15 games after the break, Shesterkin had the best GAA, tied for the most shutouts and was third in save percentage while facing 31.0 shots on goal per 60 minutes.

He was just as good during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage in 16 games to help the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final.

"Igor was just fantastic and his playoffs were outstanding," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's such an important position, it's nice that you don't have to talk that much about it."