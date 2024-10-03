Trophy Tracker: Michkov of Flyers preseason choice for Calder Trophy as rookie of year

There's no question Michkov's NHL arrival has created plenty of fervor in and around Flyers camp, and for good reason. There was a time, in fact, when he was considered Connor Bedard's chief rival to go No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft, but the fact that he was under contract in the KHL and wouldn't be available until the 2026-27 season had several NHL teams wondering if he'd ever play in North America.

Bedard went No. 1 to the Chicago Blackhawks and won the Calder Trophy last season. Michkov went No. 7 to the Flyers, and after having the final two seasons of that KHL contract terminated he signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 1.

"He wanted to come here early and adapt and try to put himself in the best position possible to attack the year," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "A lot comes from him as well. He wants it, and he's willing to put himself in those positions to be successful. I also give him a lot of credit for being willing to put himself in the best possible position."

Celebrini, who turned 18 on June 13, was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He was the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player, after finishing second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University last season.

Stankoven made an impression in his short stint in the NHL last season, with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 regular-season games, including eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six, and then had eight points (three goals, five assists) and won 53.9 percent of his face-offs in 19 playoff games. The Stars selected him in the second round (No. 47) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Hutson, chosen in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award last season after he had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games with Boston University. His skating and intelligence should provide a significant offensive boost for Montreal, which was 26th in scoring last season with 2.83 goals per game.

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Matvei Michkov, Flyers, 63 points (5 first-place votes); Macklin Celebrini, Sharks, 58 (5 first-place votes); Logan Stankoven, Stars, 48 (4 first-place votes); Lane Hutson, Canadiens, 28 (1 first-place vote); Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks, 22 (1 first-place vote); Will Smith, Sharks, 8 points; Mavrik Bourque, Stars, 4; Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, 3; Josh Doan, Utah Hockey Club, 2; Matt Rempe, New York Rangers, 2; Olen Zellweger, Ducks, 2.