Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche preseason choice for Norris Trophy as top defenseman

To mark the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar is only 25 years old, but already is in the same company as NHL Hall of Famers Paul Coffey and Bobby Orr.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman, who set NHL career highs in assists (69) and points (90) in 77 games last season, has 336 points (86 goals, 250 assists) in 315 regular-season games. That average of 1.07 points per game is third all-time (minimum 150 games) behind Coffey (1.09) and Orr (1.39). His 300th point came against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 20. 2024, in his 280th game, making him the second-fastest to reach the milestone at the position behind Orr (279 games).

That's just the tip of the iceberg for Makar, who became one of three players to win the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman, the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup in the same season when he did so in 2022. Only Orr (1970, 1972) and Nicklas Lidstrom (2002) also have done that.

So it's no surprise that Makar is NHL.com's preseason pick to win the Norris Trophy this season.

Makar received 73 voting points (12 first-place votes) from NHL.com's 16-person panel, well ahead of the second-place finisher, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, who received 47 points (three first-place votes). Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who won the Norris last season, was third with 43 points. Adam Fox of the New York Rangers received the other first-place vote.

"I'm never one guy to look at the individual aspect of it," Makar said recently. "Obviously you want to win. I don't think about [the Norris Trophy] every single day and it's not like going out there to just win everything. ... For me, I think it's just that extra added cherry on top. It's not always needed, but at the same time it's nice to get that recognition. With team success, all of that stuff is going to come."

Makar has been a Norris finalist four straight seasons, finishing third each of the past two seasons, second in 2020-21 and winning it in 2021-22. However, he feels he still has more to give.

"Just finding it every single night and that's what the best players do and that's what I have to do to in order to be reliable for our group, especially early on in the season here." Makar said. "For me, I still feel like I have another level. Obviously we had a lot of guys who had breakout years last year. It goes back to that consistency. I think I find my game the most when I'm moving my feet and when I feel good."

Makar's average ice time of 24:46 per game was ninth in the NHL last season, which included 4:05 of power-play time, and he led defensemen in power-play points (39).

He also played 2:33 short-handed per game and tied for first in short-handed points (four) among defensemen.

Makar was the only player in the NHL last season to average more than 4:00 per game on the power play and more than 2:00 per game short-handed.

"Obviously he's won a Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe, Stanley Cup, so I just think he's the best [defenseman] in the world," teammate Mikko Rantanen said. "That is a better question for him because I can't really tell what he could be better at looking at him. ... It's hard to tell for me because I think he's just unreal."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Cale Makar, Avalanche, 73 points (12 first-place votes); Roman Josi, Predators, 47 (3 first-place votes); Quinn Hughes, Canucks, 43; Adam Fox, Rangers, 19 (1 first-place vote); Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 16; Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, 14; Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, 10; Noah Dobson, New York Islanders, 6; Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, 5; Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, 4; Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Hockey Club, 1; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, 1; Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, 1

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report