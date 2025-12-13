Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Dylan Guenther extended his goal streak to three games, and JJ Peterka and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Mammoth (15-15-3), who had lost three in a row and seven of their past nine (2-7-0). Kevin Stenlund had three assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves.

Mason Marchment scored twice, Ben Meyers scored his first goal of the season, and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for the Kraken (12-11-6), who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1).

Marchment gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the second period, beating Vejmelka blocker side on a breakaway.

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 8:09, scoring past Grubauer glove side on a breakaway.

Kailer Yamamoto put the Mammoth ahead 2-1 at 13:24 with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle. The goal was initially disallowed for goaltender interference, but the play was overturned after Utah’s coach’s challenge was successful.

Marchment’s second goal tied it 2-2 at 7:50 of the third period after firing a one-timer from the top of the right circle past Vejmelka off a pass from Ryan Lindgren.

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 12:55, beating Grubauer on the blocker side with a one-timer from Schmaltz.

Peterka’s empty-net goal extended it to 4-2 at 17:49 before Crouse scored another empty-net goal at 18:58 to make it 5-2.

Meyers cut it to 5-3 at 19:17, scoring off a pass from Tye Kartye.