Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Guenther scores, Stenlund has 3 assists for Utah; Seattle has lost 7 of 8

SEA at UTA | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for the Utah Mammoth in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Delta Center on Friday.

Dylan Guenther extended his goal streak to three games, and JJ Peterka and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Mammoth (15-15-3), who had lost three in a row and seven of their past nine (2-7-0). Kevin Stenlund had three assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves.

Mason Marchment scored twice, Ben Meyers scored his first goal of the season, and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for the Kraken (12-11-6), who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1).

Marchment gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the second period, beating Vejmelka blocker side on a breakaway.

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 8:09, scoring past Grubauer glove side on a breakaway.

Kailer Yamamoto put the Mammoth ahead 2-1 at 13:24 with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle. The goal was initially disallowed for goaltender interference, but the play was overturned after Utah’s coach’s challenge was successful.

Marchment’s second goal tied it 2-2 at 7:50 of the third period after firing a one-timer from the top of the right circle past Vejmelka off a pass from Ryan Lindgren.

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 12:55, beating Grubauer on the blocker side with a one-timer from Schmaltz.

Peterka’s empty-net goal extended it to 4-2 at 17:49 before Crouse scored another empty-net goal at 18:58 to make it 5-2.

Meyers cut it to 5-3 at 19:17, scoring off a pass from Tye Kartye.

Latest News

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Ducks' Gauthier goes deep at MLB Network's Studio 42

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts

Oilers trade Skinner for Jarry because it was time ‘for something different’

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL Status Report: Hellebuyck could return for Jets on Saturday

NHL Power Players youth advisory board announced for 7th season 

NHL EDGE stats: Jarry trade could spark Oilers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 12

Fowler joins elite list of Canadiens’ goalies to win 1st NHL start against Penguins 

Bussi exceeding expectations on way to making history for Hurricanes

NHL On Tap: Bedard tries to join elite group of Blackhawks vs. Blues

Skinner, Kulak traded to Penguins by Oilers for Jarry