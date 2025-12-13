Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

Faced with a difficult situation, Jim Rutherford did not want to wait until the Vancouver Canucks were out of options with their captain, defenseman Quinn Hughes, before they traded the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

The Canucks missed the playoffs in 2025, Hughes is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, and he has two brothers -- Jack and Luke -- already playing together for the New Jersey Devils.

Rutherford said the indication he received was that it was "highly unlikely" that Hughes would sign another contract with the Canucks.

"In order to give us any leverage and not get painted into the corner with one team and wait till the trade deadline or wait till next summer, we felt that trying to do a deal in December or the first half of January would give us the most leverage, and so the process probably started a couple of weeks ago with understanding that New Jersey was the potential team, and trying to at least get Quinn into the Eastern time zone to meet his needs, being closer to his brothers and family," said Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations. "And through that, there were different teams that inquired and we talked to and made offers, and then out of the blue, in the last five to seven days, get a call from Minnesota, from (Wild general manager) Billy Guerin saying, 'I'm reading all this stuff. Is there any chance of us getting in?’ And I was the one talking to Billy, and I said to Billy that feel free to jump in but the odds are against you, based on Quinn's criteria."

Guerin jumped all the way in, and the Canucks came away with forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium -- all first-round picks between 2020 and 2024 -- and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

So while the Devils were understandably the front-runner with the opportunity to team Hughes with his brothers, Minnesota's late offer was an over-the-top package Rutherford could not refuse.

“When Minnesota came along I started talking to them, and they made their offer and talked through it, it was clearly the best one,” Rutherford said. “And so then there was a process of letting the other teams have another chance, seeing if Quinn had interest in going to Minnesota at this point in time, and got to that point and he thought at this time Minnesota would be a good fit for this year. Where it goes from there, that’s up to everybody else. It’s out of our hands.”