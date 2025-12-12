Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Cooley out minimum of 8 weeks for Mammoth
McCann sidelined 3 weeks for Kraken; Rakell to return for Penguins on Saturday
© Derek Cain/Getty Images
Utah Mammoth
Logan Cooley is expected to be out a minimum of eight weeks because of a lower-body injury, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong announced on Thursday. The 21-year-old forward has not played since a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 5. At 15:21 of the third period in that win, Cooley collided with goalie Kevin Lankinen after taking the puck hard to the net on a partial breakaway while being held by Quinn Hughes, who was assessed a minor penalty on the play. Cooley stayed down and was grabbing at his left knee as a trainer came out onto the ice, but he skated off under his own power and was back out on the ice before the end of that power play. Cooley leads the Mammoth with 14 goals and is tied for fourth with 23 points in 29 games this season. Utah next hosts the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN/Prime, KONG).
Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann will be out three weeks for the Kraken with a lower-body injury and will not play at the Utah Mammoth on Friday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN/Prime, KONG). The forward was injured in a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. McCann, who missed 17 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, was helped down the tunnel with 39 seconds remaining in the third period after he got tangled with Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg outside the crease. He has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 games this season. "Jared's almost a point-per-game guy for us," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "We haven't had him very much this year. It's definitely a blow to our offense for sure. But there's nothing you can do about it. Injuries are happening."
Pittsburgh Penguins
Rickard Rakell will return to the lineup for the Penguins against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN). The forward, who was activated off injured reserve Friday, has missed the past 20 games with since having hand surgery on Oct. 26. He has eight points (three goals, six assists) in nine games this season.
New York Islanders
Jonathan Drouin will return for the Islanders against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN). The forward has missed five games with a back injury since he was a late scratch after warmups prior to a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 4. He has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 26 games this season. … Bo Horvat will not play Saturday and is day to day with a lower-body injury. The forward left at 6:52 of the second period of a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. His right skate got tangled up with the right skate of Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson, which caused his left knee to bend awkwardly.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Oliver Ekman-Larsson will try to skate Saturday morning, and the defenseman could play for the Maple Leafs against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP). Ekman-Larsson left at 3:21 of the third period of Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He collided with Adam Gaudette and his left ankle appeared to get caught under the San Jose forward as he fell. Ekman-Larsson has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 30 games this season. … Joseph Woll (lower body) practiced again on Friday and the goalie will not play Saturday, but he could return on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs play the Chicago Blackhawks. Woll, who has missed the past three games, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, when he did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. ... Chris Tanev was on the ice again Friday. He got imaging done Wednesday and is getting a second opinion on his upper body injury, which has forced him to miss the past 18 games.
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) is questionable to play for the Wild against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS). The defenseman left briefly in the first period but returned and logged 20:59 of ice time in a 5-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Brodin has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 30 games. The Wild recalled defenseman David Jiricek from Iowa, their American Hockey League affiliate, in case Brodin cannot play. ... Forward Marco Rossi, who has been out with a lower-body injury since Nov. 17, could return against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.
Washington Capitals
Charlie Lindgren practiced again on Friday and will travel with the Capitals for their road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT). The goalie has not played since Dec. 3 because of an upper-body injury. "We'll find out tomorrow, but trending in the right direction," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Friday. "He will travel. We just won’t activate him (from injured reserve) until we’re 1,000 percent sure." ... Ryan Leonard will be out 3-4 weeks with a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, leaving in the first period after a hit from Jacob Trouba. Leonard has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 29 games this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. The Lightning captain was injured in a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, his third game back after missing 12 with an undisclosed injury. Hedman has 12 assists in 18 games this season. "He's going to see to get second opinions on what's wrong with him. Obviously, a step back," coach Jon Cooper said before an 8-4 win against the New Jersey Devils. "We didn't anticipate this. So, can I sit here and say he's day to day or week to week? I can't." Defenseman Declan Carlile was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday and had an assist in 16:04 of ice time.
New Jersey Devils
Arseny Gritsyuk is out with an upper-body injury and will miss the next two games for the Devils, including against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN). The forward logged 19:44 of ice time in an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Gritsyuk has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 31 games this season. ... Timo Meier, who has taken a leave of absence from the Devils, will also remain out this weekend. The forward is third on the Devils with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this season.
New York Rangers
Matt Rempe is close to returning from an upper-body injury he sustained almost two months ago but the forward will not play against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS). Rempe was injured after a fight with San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves at 5:55 of the first period of a 6-5 loss to San Jose on Oct. 23. He has one goal in nine games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice with the Jets on Wednesday for the first time since their No. 1 goalie had knee surgery Nov. 22. Hellebuyck was scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks. "He's getting closer, the workload is going up," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. Hellebuyck is 8-6-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 14 games this season. He last played on Nov. 15, allowing three goals in a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames. Hellebuyck, who won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League last season, has played at least 60 games in each of the past four seasons.