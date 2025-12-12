Fowler joins elite list of Canadiens’ goalies to win 1st NHL start against Penguins 

If the Pittsburgh Penguins never again have a Montreal Canadiens goalie make his first NHL start against them, it will be a day too soon.

Jacob Fowler’s excellent 36-save performance on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena kept the Canadiens’ nearly 54-year-old perfect record intact. Fowler was the fourth Montreal goalie to make his first NHL start against the Penguins, all in Pittsburgh, and he was the fourth to send the home team down to defeat.

A bit of salt in the Penguins’ wound with Thursday’s 4-2 loss was that Fowler stoned the team that was his favorite in his youth.

“I mean, I could have played anywhere tonight,” Fowler said. “And to get your first win, it’s going to be special. But (I’ve) been to a lot of games here. Grew up a Pittsburgh fan. (Sidney) Crosby and (Marc-Andre) Fleury were my favorite players growing up.”