Oilers trade Skinner for Jarry because it was time ‘for something different’

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers had pondered a change in goal for some time, and on Friday, they made it happen.

The Oilers on Friday acquired Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade for Stuart Skinner, the goalie who helped get them to the past two Stanley Cup Finals. Edmonton also acquired forward Samuel Poulin, while sending defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft to Pittsburgh, but the key focus for Oilers general manager Stan Bowman was in goal.

“I think it’s not so much a comment on Stuart Skinner, it’s just really maybe time for something different here,” Bowman said. “But I think we wanted to make sure that the person we were bringing in, we felt confident.”

And though the trade went down Friday, a change to Jarry was something the Oilers were thinking about for some time.

“We wanted to see how he [Jarry] started the season off and I think he’s been doing really well there in Pittsburgh,” Bowman said. “He’s a big part of the reason their team is off to such a great start, maybe surprising some people in the Eastern Conference to be as good as they’ve been.

“So watching his performance, it solidified in our mind that he’s the goalie that we’ve seen for many years. His performance over a number of years has been really good.”

Jarry is 9-3-1 in 14 games (13 starts) this season with a 2.66 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The 30-year-old has rebounded after spending time in the American Hockey League last season. He had a 16-12-6 record in 36 games (35 starts) with a 3.12 GAA and .893 save percentage with Pittsburgh last season.

“Tristan’s had a really consistent performance as a pro up until last season, so certainly that’s something we looked into and wanted to see how he started this year,” Bowman said. “We’ve watched him very closely and have been impressed with his performance over the course of his career. I think he’s shown to be a very solid goaltender.”

Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins in a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, while Skinner made 27 saves for the Oilers in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.