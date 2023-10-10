Golden Knights prepared to 'hunt the trophy again'

LAS VEGAS -- The sparkly, super detailed and massive rings have been weighing down their fingers since they got them Sunday night, a shining example of what the Vegas Golden Knights earned less than four months ago.

On Tuesday, the Stanley Cup championship banner will be raised to the rafters of T-Mobile Arena before Vegas opens its season against the Seattle Kraken (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), a permanent reminder that the Golden Knights reached the top of the mountain in 2022-23, their sixth season in the NHL.

Then it's time to get down to business.

The puck will drop on the Golden Knights' 2023-24 season after the banner goes up, and when it touches the ice, they will again be one of 32 teams starting from zero.

However, for the first time in their history, one thing will separate the Golden Knights from the other 31 teams.

The other 31 teams won't be defending a championship.

"They're going to hunt us," forward William Karlsson said.

"That's what comes with the territory," defenseman Shea Theodore said.

Karlsson said the Golden Knights have a plan for how to deal with it.

"We need the mindset that we're turning it to a new page," Karlsson said. "It's a blank page and we've got to go hunt the trophy again."