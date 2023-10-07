Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights

Jack Eichel stood in the front yard with his family one morning this summer when a car arrived with the Stanley Cup.

It was in that house in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where he had posters on his bedroom walls -- Pavel Bure, Joe Sakic and Steve Yzerman in the early years, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin later.

It was on that cul-de-sac where he’d skate circles on in-line skates, shoot into a street hockey net and play with the other neighborhood kids.

Now he had won the Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, a dream come true.

“You think about everything -- your whole life living there and all the memories you have,” the 26-year-old center said last month. “Just being able to stand in my front yard with my mom and my dad and my sister, that was a pretty special moment.

“I was trying not to get a little emotional. A lot of things go through your head.”

Imagine the emotion when the Golden Knights raise their banner before playing the Seattle Kraken in their season opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).