18 games to be nationally televised this week

Season kicks off with tripleheader featuring Predators-Lightning, Blackhawks-Penguins, Kraken-Golden Knights

NHL O'Reilly Kucherov split no bug

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 season, NHL.com will provide fans with the list of games that will be nationally televised that week.

Today, we take a look at opening week, which will begin with a tripleheader on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports on Tuesday. In total, 18 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet, and/or TVA Sports this week.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS): The Lightning, who are coming off their longest offseason in four years, will open their season against the Predators, who signed center Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year, $18 million contract on July 1.

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS): Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut against the Penguins, who are led by his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby.

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS): The Golden Knights will raise their first Stanley Cup championship banner before hosting the Kraken. It will be the only game between the teams before they face off at the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS): Defenseman Jakob Chychrun will begin his first full season with the Senators after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on March 1. The Senators will visit the Hurricanes, who finished first in the Metropolitan Division last season.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN): Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a chance to score his 300th NHL goal (currently at 299) when these two Original Six franchises face off at Scotiabank Arena.

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): This season’s first broadcast by the "NHL on TNT" will feature Bedard trying to follow up on his NHL debut against the Bruins, who are celebrating their Centennial Year.

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SNW): Ryan Huska will make his NHL coaching debut for the Flames. Meanwhile, the new-look Jets will play their first game without forwards Blake Wheeler, who had the final season of his contract bought out on June 30, and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 27.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): As mentioned above, Dubois will be making his debut for the Kings, who traded forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Jets in order to acquire him.

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP): Oilers forward Connor McDavid will look to pick up right where he left off last season against the Canucks, who are entering their first full season under coach Rick Tocchet, who replaced Bruce Boudreau on Jan. 22.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG, SN360): After surprising a lot of people last season, the Sabres will be looking to build on that growth and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+): Every time Crosby and Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin face off, it’s must-watch TV. Crosby, the Penguins captain, became the 15th player in NHL history to get 1,500 points last season. Ovechkin, the Capitals captain, has scored 822 goals, 72 behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCH, NHLN): In his first appearance on "Hockey Night in Canada," Bedard could potentially go up against Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNW): Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are entering their 18th season together, breaking a tie with Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada of the New York Yankees (MLB) for the longest-tenured trio of teammates in North American professional sports history.

Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, BSN, BSWI): This is a preview of one of the games of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, which will be held at Avicii Arena in Stockholm from Nov. 16-19.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS)

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN360, TVAS)

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC, SN1, TVAS)