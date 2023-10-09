18 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS): Defenseman Jakob Chychrun will begin his first full season with the Senators after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on March 1. The Senators will visit the Hurricanes, who finished first in the Metropolitan Division last season.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN): Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a chance to score his 300th NHL goal (currently at 299) when these two Original Six franchises face off at Scotiabank Arena.

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): This season’s first broadcast by the "NHL on TNT" will feature Bedard trying to follow up on his NHL debut against the Bruins, who are celebrating their Centennial Year.

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SNW): Ryan Huska will make his NHL coaching debut for the Flames. Meanwhile, the new-look Jets will play their first game without forwards Blake Wheeler, who had the final season of his contract bought out on June 30, and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 27.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): As mentioned above, Dubois will be making his debut for the Kings, who traded forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Jets in order to acquire him.

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP): Oilers forward Connor McDavid will look to pick up right where he left off last season against the Canucks, who are entering their first full season under coach Rick Tocchet, who replaced Bruce Boudreau on Jan. 22.