Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

Team in awe of diamond-encrusted jewelry, which can also be worn as pendant

Vegas with rings

© Vegas Golden Knights

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There's bling and then there's Vegas bling.

The Vegas Golden Knights received their 2023 Stanley Cup Champion rings during a team party on Sunday. 

To say the least, players, coaches and staff will be carrying a little extra weight on their fingers as the massive rings feature 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds. 

Much like the Golden Knights themselves, the jewelry is extra versatile. The rings have a detachable top that can be worn as a pendant. Inside is a replica of the team's home ice and nine stars to represent each of the goals the team score in the Cup Final clinching game.

The rings even got their own hype video.

Two team slogans "Vegas Born" and "Always Advance" adorn the sides with a depiction of the city skyline connecting the two. There are also 16 stars on the front, one for each of the Golden Knights' postseason victories.

VGK championship ring open

© Vegas Golden Knights

And while the rings are Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel couldn't get over the presentation. When the box was initially opened, the ring spun in a circle giving players a 360-degree view of it in all its glory.

The incredible rings were crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills, which opened its first retail store in the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

A line of ring-inspired merchandise for fans will be available starting Monday. The rings come off on Tuesday as the Golden Knights set out to defend their title in their 2023-23 season opener at T-Mobile Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

VGK championship ring

© Vegas Golden Knights