Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

There's bling and then there's Vegas bling.

The Vegas Golden Knights received their 2023 Stanley Cup Champion rings during a team party on Sunday.

To say the least, players, coaches and staff will be carrying a little extra weight on their fingers as the massive rings feature 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds.

Much like the Golden Knights themselves, the jewelry is extra versatile. The rings have a detachable top that can be worn as a pendant. Inside is a replica of the team's home ice and nine stars to represent each of the goals the team score in the Cup Final clinching game.

The rings even got their own hype video.