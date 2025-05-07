Pietrangelo, Dorofeyev not ruled out by Golden Knights for Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo and Pavel Dorofeyev did not practice Wednesday but have not been ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Pietrangelo, a defenseman, was a late scratch for a 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday because of an illness. He had three points (one goals, two assists) in six games against the Minnesota Wild in the first round, averaging 22:31 of ice time.

Dorofeyev, a forward, has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in five games against the Wild.

“Nothing new,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We'll keep this day to day.”

Pietrangelo was replaced by defenseman Kaedan Korczak on Tuesday. Korczak played 13:04 alongside Nicolas Hague in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. He had 10 assists and was plus-15 in 40 regular-season games.

“I didn't find out until the very last minute. I would have liked to go through my routine, but obviously, you never know this time of year with injuries and stuff,” Korczak said. “It's definitely tough. You go through things all day when you know you're playing. I just do my thing at the rink and hope for the best.”

Korczak likely will stay in the lineup if Pietrangelo remains unable to play. He was paired again with Hague at practice Wednesday.

“That's a bit of his job description as the seventh or eighth defenseman, depending on how to use him or [defenseman Ben] Hutton,” Cassidy said. “Other than that, you've got to play to your strength. They're going to be coming at you. They're going to be throwing pucks behind you. They're going to test you. So that's part of playoff hockey, so be yourself -- the best part of yourself. That's it.

“You're going to make some mistakes. Not everything will go your way. But come to the bench, shake it off, and you're ready to go back.”

Dorofeyev was injured during a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 5 against the Wild on April 29, missing the final 4:04 of the third period and overtime. He played all 82 regular-season games and had 52 points (35 goals, 17 assists).

Victor Olofsson, who played the first three games against Minnesota, was reinserted into the lineup to replace Dorofeyev. He had three shots on goal in 14:48 of ice time Tuesday.

“You’ve just got to be ready for every game,” Olofsson said. “When you're out, you can practice and work out a little bit more, stay ready that way, and be in shape. So I felt like I was in good shape whenever I got back in.

“I didn't feel like I lost anything, really. Just got to stay ready.”