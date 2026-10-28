Mammoth trending upwards since franchise established in Utah

Anders Lee and Vincent Trocheck were hopeful when, Utah-bound, they jetted out of New York's JFK Airport to join the Utah Mammoth.

"Vincent and I had a pretty good idea that Utah would be a good fit for us and our families," said Lee, the former captain of the New York Islanders who signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract ($5.4 million average annual value) with the Mammoth on July 1. "It's been phenomenal."

Trocheck, a popular forward with the New York Rangers before getting traded to Utah on July 1, seconded the motion.

"When I had previously played against the Mammoth, I could see they had gotten fast and tough," Trocheck said. "That's why Anders and I were excited about the opportunity to come to Salt Lake City and an exciting hockey team."

The Mammoth have been on an upward spiral since the NHL Board of Governors on April 18, 2024, approved the establishment of a franchise in Utah beginning with the 2024-25 season. They went 43-33-6 last season to clinch the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and lost the Western Conference First Round in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights, the eventual conference champions.

"The turning point came with two great stretches," NHL.com independent correspondent Matt Komma said in an email. "They had a seven-game (winning streak) early in the season (from Oct. 15-26), including victories against Colorado and Minnesota, and then a January stretch when they went 9-1-1 over an 11-game span."

The Mammoth were 8-5-0. Coach Andre Tourigny is in his sixth season since he was hired by the Arizona Coyotes on July 1, 2021.

"The guys really bound together," Tourigny said. "They've become friends who care about each other. They created a belonging that results in accountability. I like the intensity, emotionality of our guys. Their purpose is really good."

General manager Bill Armstrong has become, as Utah-based reporter Austin Facer put it, "the face of the Mammoth's hockey vision."

Armstrong has followed a three-part approach since he was hired by the Coyotes on Sept. 17, 2020: wise drafting, salary cap flexibility and an accent on player development. Dmitri Simashev, a 21-year-old defenseman chosen with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored his first two NHL goals in a 5-4 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the first time in Mammoth history that a rookie scored his first two goals in the League during the same game, which he won at 1:44 of OT.