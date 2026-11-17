There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, three of which are nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: McDavid on 22-game run for streaking Oilers
Kucherov to play No. 900 with Lightning against Ovechkin, Capitals; McKenna-Bedard face off in Original Six Series
© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
McDavid, Oilers streak into Florida
Connor McDavid looks to extend his season-opening point streak to 23 games, and the Edmonton Oilers will go for their sixth consecutive win when they visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). The Oilers captain had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday to match Dany Heatley (2005-06) for the fifth-longest season-opening point streak in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky (three times, longest 51 games in 1983-84) and Mats Sundin (30 games, 1992-93) had longer runs. McDavid leads the NHL with 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) and tied Gretzky (22 games in 1984-85) as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season for Edmonton (16-3-3). Matthew Tkachuk is on an eight-game point streak (one goal, nine assists) for the Panthers (12-7-3). The only players with at least three nine-game runs with Florida are Aleksander Barkov (four) and Pavel Bure (three).
Kucherov set for 900th NHL game
Nikita Kucherov will play his 900th NHL game when the Tampa Bay Lightning host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Benchmark International Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+). The 33-year-old forward leads Tampa Bay (13-5-2) with 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 20 games and has the fourth-most points (1,152 points; 409 goals, 743 assists) by a player born outside North America prior to their 900th game. Only Peter Stastny (1,188 points; 430 goals, 758 assists), Jari Kurri (1,184 points; 523 goals, 661 assists) and Jaromir Jagr (1,184 points; 483 goals, 701 assists) have more. This will be Ovechkin's final regular-season game at Tampa Bay with the Capitals (10-8-0). Goals have been scarce this season for the 41-year-old captain (one goal, four assists in 18 games), but he's scored 51 against the Lightning.
Bedard, McKenna meet in Original Six celebration
Connor Bedard and Gavin McKenna go head-to-head for the first time in the League when the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs face off in the NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia at United Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4). This marks the 100th anniversary of the Blackhawks' first game in the NHL, a 4-1 victory against the Toronto St. Patricks at Chicago Coliseum. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads Chicago (5-13-2) with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 14 games. McKenna, chosen No. 1 in the 2026 NHL Draft, is third among rookies with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 games for the Maple Leafs (8-12-2), who have lost six in a row (0-6-0) while being outscored 23-9.
Marner nears 600 assists
Mitch Marner is one assist from 600 in the NHL when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The 29-year-old forward is riding an 11-game home point streak (18 points; one goal, 17 assists). He's tied for fourth in the NHL with 23 assists, second on the Golden Knights in points (26) and has 106 points (27 goals, 79 assists) in 101 games since he was traded to Vegas by Toronto on July 1, 2025. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is one point from passing Jonathan Marchessault (417) for the most in team history. Tyler Seguin is three assists from becoming the fifth player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history with 400 and joining Sergei Zubov as the only other player on that list not drafted by the franchise. Each of the past six games between Dallas (12-6-2) and Vegas (13-6-3) have been decided by one goal, with the Stars owning a 4-2-0 edge over the Golden Knights (2-2-2).
Wild things
The Minnesota Wild are 9-0-2 in their past 11 games and host the Nashville Predators at Grand Casino Arena (8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, SCRIPPS, KSTC). A 12-game point streak will match the third-longest in team history, set last season, and get within one from the second longest set in 2016-17. Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov take respective 11-game point streaks into Nashville and can become the 11th set of forward and defensemen duos in NHL history with simultaneous runs of at least 12 games. The Predators (11-5-5) had their seven-game winning streak halted with a 4-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, which tied the Carolina Hurricanes (Oct. 3-17) for the longest run this season and Nashville's longest since winning eight in a row from Feb. 17-March 2, 2024.
The schedule
Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NESN
Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B
Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN3, TSN5
Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+
Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4
Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, BN+, STLNHL, KTTV
Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, SCRIPPS, KSTC
Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knight, 10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN