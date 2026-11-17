Marner nears 600 assists

Mitch Marner is one assist from 600 in the NHL when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The 29-year-old forward is riding an 11-game home point streak (18 points; one goal, 17 assists). He's tied for fourth in the NHL with 23 assists, second on the Golden Knights in points (26) and has 106 points (27 goals, 79 assists) in 101 games since he was traded to Vegas by Toronto on July 1, 2025. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is one point from passing Jonathan Marchessault (417) for the most in team history. Tyler Seguin is three assists from becoming the fifth player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history with 400 and joining Sergei Zubov as the only other player on that list not drafted by the franchise. Each of the past six games between Dallas (12-6-2) and Vegas (13-6-3) have been decided by one goal, with the Stars owning a 4-2-0 edge over the Golden Knights (2-2-2).