Utah Hockey Club exceeds NHL’s expectations ahead of inaugural game

SALT LAKE CITY -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman appeared onstage with Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith outside Delta Center on Tuesday less than six months after the League established a new franchise here.

In a press conference before Utah’s inaugural game against the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), Bettman said that Smith Entertainment Group exceeded the NHL’s extremely high expectations in an unprecedented time frame.

“We are grateful to be here in Salt Lake City, and we are grateful to have the Smiths as owners of an NHL franchise,” Commissioner Bettman said. “So, thank you for all you have done, and we know it’s going to be a great run.”

Since the NHL established the franchise April 18, Utah has acquired the hockey assets of the inactive Arizona Coyotes franchise and relocated executives, coaches, players and staff members to Salt Lake City.

SEG, which also includes the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has done initial renovations of Delta Center while planning for more in the future, built a temporary practice facility while breaking ground on a permanent one, designed inaugural uniforms while working on a permanent brand identity, and much more.

“Basically, you all gave up your summers,” the Commissioner said. “You didn’t have an offseason from the Jazz and everything else that was going on. Again, what you accomplished is both unprecedented and remarkable.”

Ryan Smith called SEG employees “true heroes.”

“You take your badge of SEG off and you put on the Utah badge all the time, and I just hope you take a moment to appreciate what you’ve all accomplished,” he said.