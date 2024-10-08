Utah Hockey Club exceeds NHL’s expectations ahead of inaugural game

Franchise’s quick preparation ‘unprecedented and remarkable,’ Commissioner Bettman says

Ryan and Ashley Smith with Gary Bettman

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

SALT LAKE CITY -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman appeared onstage with Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith outside Delta Center on Tuesday less than six months after the League established a new franchise here.

In a press conference before Utah’s inaugural game against the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), Bettman said that Smith Entertainment Group exceeded the NHL’s extremely high expectations in an unprecedented time frame.

“We are grateful to be here in Salt Lake City, and we are grateful to have the Smiths as owners of an NHL franchise,” Commissioner Bettman said. “So, thank you for all you have done, and we know it’s going to be a great run.”

Since the NHL established the franchise April 18, Utah has acquired the hockey assets of the inactive Arizona Coyotes franchise and relocated executives, coaches, players and staff members to Salt Lake City.

SEG, which also includes the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has done initial renovations of Delta Center while planning for more in the future, built a temporary practice facility while breaking ground on a permanent one, designed inaugural uniforms while working on a permanent brand identity, and much more.

“Basically, you all gave up your summers,” the Commissioner said. “You didn’t have an offseason from the Jazz and everything else that was going on. Again, what you accomplished is both unprecedented and remarkable.”

Ryan Smith called SEG employees “true heroes.”

“You take your badge of SEG off and you put on the Utah badge all the time, and I just hope you take a moment to appreciate what you’ve all accomplished,” he said.

Utah Hockey Club prepares for first regular-season game in NHL

The Arizona franchise became inactive due to the arena situation in the Phoenix area. The Utah franchise became possible due to a public-private partnership. The audience for the press conference included local politicians.

“It has been the total team effort,” Commissioner Bettman said. “Without a joint collaboration by everybody, this wouldn’t happen.”

Ryan Smith said the NHL had the confidence the state would rally.

“I’ve said this before: I just hope we all have the same confidence in ourselves that they have in us, because that’s what we do, and there’s a Utah way to do things,” he said, going on to describe how Utah comes together. “That’s not very familiar in the world today, and so that’s why I love this place, and that’s why we choose to live here.”

Ashley Smith fired up the crowd when she asked, “Are you getting ready to watch hockey? Anybody ready to win a Stanley Cup?” Ryan Smith fired up the crowd further when he said, “If you’re not excited to root for this team, I don’t know that sports is for you.” He also revealed Delta Center will host hockey at the 2034 Olympics.

“This has to be the loudest place to play in all of hockey,” he said. “People should not want to come here, and we know that’s the way it is for hoops, and it’s got to be that way for the NHL.”

After the press conference, Commissioner Bettman was asked why the NHL decided to put a team in Utah this season instead of next season. He said the sooner, the better.

“Frankly, based on what was accomplished in the past few months, we’re glad we did it,” the Commissioner said. “Look at the excitement that’s palpable here in Utah.”

