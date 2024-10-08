Utah Hockey Club preps night to remember for inaugural game celebration

SALT LAKE CITY -- Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith held a press conference Monday after going over the plan for the Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Game Celebration.

Before opening the season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), Utah will host several events outside Delta Center.

The Smiths and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will begin broadcasting live from an open-air set at 4. Fan activities will start at 6, including DJs, games and concessions.

Players will walk in on a Mountain Blue carpet and be welcomed by youth hockey players at 7, followed by a concert by country music artist Shaboozey at 7:30 and a flyover of four F-35A jets from Hill Air Force Base in Utah at 8:30.

Fans without tickets can stay for a watch party. Those inside Delta Center will receive special rally towels and T-shirts on their seats. Everyone will see a special puck drop and more pregame entertainment.

“We’re just trying to have a fun event that everyone in the community’s going to remember,” Ryan Smith said. “It’s not more complicated than that. This is a moment that speaks for itself. Everyone knows it’s coming. We get to do it once, and so I think that it’s just a pretty cool opportunity that we get a chance to host.

“I think from our team standpoint, they’re probably going to be the ones who enjoy it the least, and so I hope all of them get a moment to kind of take it in and realize, like, what they’ve been able to create in a 5 1/2-month period, which is pretty crazy.”

Smith Entertainment Group, which also includes the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has embraced the challenge since the NHL established the new franchise in Utah on April 18.

Utah acquired the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes franchise, which became inactive due to the arena situation. The team flew executives, coaches, players and staff to Salt Lake City for a tour and a welcome event at Delta Center on April 24.

In a matter of months, SEG did initial renovations of Delta Center while planning for more extensive renovations in the future, built a temporary practice facility while breaking ground on a permanent facility, designed inaugural uniforms while working on a permanent brand identity, and much, much more.

“It’s just been all hands on deck, and I think it’s been pretty miraculous, like it’s kind of meant to be because of the way it’s lined up,” Ryan Smith said at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus, the Jazz practice facility.

Ashley Smith credited the people and culture at SEG.

“Things that could feel like chaos in another setting have felt fun and exciting,” she said. “The stress hasn’t felt heavy. It’s just been exciting, and to see this whole team come together and do unnatural things and do hard things and then celebrate each other and empower each other, it’s been really cool from my seat.”

SEG has added more than 800 people since April 18, including part-time employees. Utah has sold about 8,500 full-season-ticket equivalents, even though Delta Center has 11,131 unobstructed seats for hockey for the time being. It will have about 17,000 when renovations are complete in two or three years.

“I think given the way the arena’s set up, we’re pretty happy,” Ryan Smith said. “Actually, we’re kind of blown away with the response, to be honest.”

The Utah Hockey Club sold about $160,000 worth of merchandise at its first preseason home game, a 3-2 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 23, even though it doesn’t have jerseys for sale yet. It almost broke the record for a Jazz game at Delta Center.

Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said the team is tracking to be in the top 20 in ticket revenue and sponsorship revenue in the NHL.

Ryan Smith repeatedly emphasized that Utah is not a small market, even though the Salt Lake City metropolitan area has a population of less than 1.3 million people. He called it the fastest-growing market and the youngest demographic in the United States.

“It's going to be very, very loud and very hard to play here,” he said. “It’s going to be a place where people come out. It’s also going to be a place where players get extremely locked in, and they’re going to have their best years of playing hockey in Utah.”

The players can’t wait.

“Everyone’s just so excited, man,” forward Lawson Crouse said. “Like, I know I keep saying that, and it’s really repetitive, but we’re counting down the hours until tomorrow.”

Coach Andre Tourigny said Utah is flying in people for the inaugural game, including pro scouts who live and work elsewhere.

“It’s not every day you can have a first time in history,” he said. “It will be the first time in history we’ll have an NHL team here in Utah, a new franchise. It’s super exciting.”

Ryan Smith talked about all the firsts that are about to happen. Someone is going to make history Tuesday. A lot of people are.

“This is a moment,” he said. “I hope everyone takes a selfie and sends it to someone.”