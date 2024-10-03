Utah debut has ESPN talent excited 'to be part of something new, first'

The Utah Hockey Club will play its first regular-season game Tuesday, and ESPN and ESPN+ are ready to make the historic night even more special.

The game against the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET) is the capper of a season-opening tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+ that starts with the St. Louis Blues at the Seattle Kraken (4:30 p.m. ET) and also features the Florida Panthers raising their Stanley Cup banner before hosting the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET).

ESPN coordinating producer Linda Schulz said Thursday that Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will provide studio coverage from Utah starting with "The Point," ESPN's 30-minute pregame show, at 4 p.m. ET. Pregame and wrap coverage will be on a studio set outside of Delta Center, Utah's home arena, with indoor studio coverage closer to puck drop.

"We'll be right in the midst of that, so think of a ['ESPN College GameDay'] feel that we know is going to be extremely energetic," Schulz said. "I was there Sept. 23 for their preseason game (3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings). That place was packed. The first time the players took the ice, I was watching, and the place just erupted. I can't even imagine what Tuesday's going to be like."

Analyst Leah Hextall said she's enjoyed covering a lot of firsts during her nearly 20-year broadcasting career. She's looking forward to another one.

"Every time you get to do something new is exciting," she said. "There's not a lot left on the bingo card, but doing a hockey game in Utah I didn't foresee coming. So I think we're very fortunate that we have a franchise that's going to be located there."

Prior to the Utah-Chicago game, country music star Shaboozey will have a free concert outside Delta Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Shaboozey will perform his chart-topping hits including "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 12th time this year and the Hot Country Songs chart for the 16th week.

The Utah franchise was established after a vote by the NHL Board of Governors on April 18 and joined the NHL after acquiring the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, who became inactive after last season.

ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro is set to call the Blues-Kraken game in Seattle but will not miss a chance to be in Utah for the historic game, flying there from Seattle to join play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and analyst AJ Mleczko for the Utah-Blackhawks game.

"Everything is new and exciting," Ferraro said of Utah. "The first little bit, I don’t know, there's a different electricity to it and I know that'll be apparent on Tuesday. From the players (standpoint), I will say this. I really wanted to take the first face-off in (Atlanta) Thrasher history and I did and it meant something to me.

"I don't know, you want to be part of something new, first. You just want to be part of something new and fresh."

On Tuesday, ESPN also will honor Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who were killed Aug. 29 after they were struck by a car while riding their bicycles near their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey.

Schulz said she couldn't completely share plans regarding the Gaudreaus, "because we're still in the works. I will tell you in the pregame we're dedicating some time on our studio side to tell that story and make folks aware of what took place. Additionally, prior to every matchup there will be a moment to recognize and acknowledge the loss."