Utah ‘great hockey market,’ former Salt Lake City Golden Eagles say 

MacLean and Nill were linemates for the Golden Eagles in 1980-81 after a season with Canada’s national team and the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. The Blues had selected the forwards in the 1978 NHL Draft -- Nill in the sixth round (No. 89), MacLean in the seventh (No. 109).

“The city itself was beautiful with the mountains right there,” MacLean said. “You’re like, ‘Wow, is this ever a nice place,’ and the people were just fabulous as far as neighbors and getting to know people. The hockey team was a great group of guys, the veteran guys that had won the championship before. We had some real classy people. It was a great experience and a great way for me to start my professional hockey career.”

MacLean had 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in 80 games for Salt Lake City before playing the next 10 seasons in the NHL. He would coach the Ottawa Senators from 2011-14, winning the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2013, as part of a long coaching career.

“It was a very big crowd and a loud crowd, and they really appreciated the effort we put in,” MacLean said. “I think the fact that the team won the championship the year before, and we contended and won the championship the year we were there, really helped to draw the fan base in. It was a team that actually won something. The experience of the Salt Palace each and every night was a big thing. You wanted to play well at home.”

Nill had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 79 games for Salt Lake City before spending the most of the next nine seasons in the NHL. He was hired as the Stars GM in 2013 and has been named the NHL GM of the Year the past two seasons.

Salt Lake City was a key part of his career.

“It was probably the most fun I had in pro hockey,” Nill said. “You’re in the minors. Everybody’s in the same position. We’re all a bunch of young guys with some older veterans for guidance. We won the championship, which was exciting, but just turning pro there, great city. I love Salt Lake City. It reminds me of Calgary, with the mountains closer. It’s a great city. I’ve got nothing but great memories from it.”

Many other recognizable names would play for the Golden Eagles. The list included two other eventual Jack Adams winners, Claude Julien (1981-83) and Alain Vigneault (1981-83), plus 1980 U.S. Olympic goalie Jim Craig (1983-84), Selke Trophy winner Dirk Graham (1983-84) and Hall of Fame goalie Mike Vernon (1985-86).

The Salt Lake City also has had two versions of the Utah Grizzlies, who played at the Delta Center (1995-97) for two seasons before moving to the suburb of West Valley City, Utah. The first version played in the International Hockey League (1995-2001) and the American Hockey League (2001-05). The current one has played in the ECHL since 2005-06.

Much has changed since the early 1980s. Mullen hasn’t been back to Salt Lake City since he left. But he’s hopeful for the Utah Hockey Club.

“I would think it would be good, only because, way back then, it was pretty good,” he said. “To have an NHL team instead of a Central Hockey League team should heighten the interest in the people out there, because they look like they were taking to hockey.”

MacLean points to one thing that hasn’t changed.

“It’s a great place to live no matter where you go, with the scenery of the mountains that are so close,” he said. “It’s really going to be an endearing place, I think, for a lot of people and a lot of NHL players once they go there and visit. As a visitor, they’re going to say, ‘Well, this might not be a bad place to go play, too.’ The lifestyle and the scenery, it’s going to be a destination place for players.”

Nill raves about Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, credits the NHL for coming to Salt Lake City, and envisions a new golden era.

“It’s going to be a great market,” he said. “I think they’ve hit a home run here.”