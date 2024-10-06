Sergachev has chance at larger role as top defenseman for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Mikhail Sergachev moved to Salt Lake City about six weeks ago. He has a house with a big backyard close to the Wasatch Mountains -- perfect for his wife, Liza, who loves hiking -- and a huge opportunity with the Utah Hockey Club.

"Obviously, it's an adjustment, but it's not a big one for me," he said. "We're really happy here."

Sergachev might be the most intriguing subplot in Utah's inaugural season.

Everyone on the team is adjusting, because the NHL established a new franchise in Utah on April 18, and Utah acquired the hockey assets of the inactive Arizona Coyotes franchise.

While most came from Arizona together, Sergachev was the biggest offseason addition. Utah acquired the 26-year-old defenseman in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 29 to boost an up-and-coming team now and in the future.

"'Sergy' is an amazing player," Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak said. "He can run the first power play real easily. He's so skilled. He has the offensive instincts. He can play physical. He can block shots. He can be on the penalty kill also. They're getting a really good player. He can show his potential as a No. 1 guy in Utah."

Sergachev played seven seasons with the Lightning and a large role when they won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and returned the Stanley Cup Final in 2022. On Tampa Bay over those three appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he ranked third in average ice time (22:16) and second among defensemen with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 71 games.

In the 2022-23 regular season, he tied his NHL career high in goals (10) and set NHL career highs in assists (54), points (64) and average ice time (23:49).

Then came last season, when Sergachev had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 34 games. After never recording a minus rating before in his NHL career, he was minus-16. He missed 17 games with a lower-body injury, then sustained a fractured left tibia and fibula just 10:22 into his return at the New York Rangers on Feb. 7. He had surgery, endured grueling rehab and returned for two playoff games. He had one assist and was minus-3.

The injury affected his offseason training.

"I had to start early, like, in May, so I didn't really have a summer," he said. "I didn't go on vacations, because pretty much the whole season was a vacation for me. Even though I tried to skate and work out and stuff like that, I still missed a lot of games, so I started early, but it was good. I enjoyed it. I saw the progression in how I'm getting stronger again and how I'm getting into shape."

In Tampa Bay, Sergachev was behind Victor Hedman, who has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL for years and is now captain of the Lightning after Steven Stamkos' departure for the Nashville Predators in free agency.

In Utah, Sergachev has the chance to play a larger role. He has championship experience and has shown he can produce already, but he's still young enough to grow with the rest of a young core and is signed for seven more seasons.

"I think he wants to become a No. 1 defenseman," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Obviously, you've got to be able to handle the minutes. Those guys play huge minutes in every situation that occurs for them. Power play, PK, up by a goal, down by a goal, those guys are your guys. Not everybody can play those huge minutes, and then you've got to play back-to-back nights, so he's certainly going to get an opportunity to do that.

"I think that's what he wants. We'll see how it progresses. We'll see how everybody plays around him, and we'll go from there, but he does have the potential."

Sergachev was reserved about his expectations. He still needs to get into game shape and develop chemistry with his new teammates.

"It depends on how I play and what the coach sees," he said. "For myself from my standpoint, I've just got to work myself into it and deserve it. I've just got to work, but I'm not, like, thinking I'm a No. 1 defenseman or I can be or stuff like that. I just try to play as best as I can, and what coaches to tell me to do I do. I take it from there. I'm trying to simplify it."

That said, Utah's system might play to his strengths more than Tampa Bay's did last season.

"Last year we changed it in Tampa, but the years before when we were winning Cups, we were playing this system, and I think [the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers] played this system last year, so I'm pretty familiar with it," he said. "I think my style of play kind of suits it well. We don't have to be in our zones. We can play man-on-man sometimes, and down low, we know where our guy is, so it's kind of an easier read."

Utah coach Andre Tourigny stressed that he comes into each season with an open mind for each player, but he talked about how Sergachev wants to be elite, has the potential to be elite and has already been elite.

"We're super excited to have Sergy with us," Tourigny said. "I liked my discussion with him, because he's driven. He wants to be better, he wants to improve, he wants to contribute, he wants to be a big part of that team, and that's my expectation, to give him the opportunity to do that."