Unmasked: Rest key for goalies with condensed schedule

Joey Daccord has not served as the backup goalie for a single game this season.

Even during preseason games, when the Seattle Kraken No. 1 goalie was not starting, he was not in the lineup or on the bench as the backup. It's all part of a plan to find more rest for Daccord.

Several teams are using similar tactics more regularly to manage the condensed schedule that comes with NHL players taking part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I think it's great, personally," Daccord said. "Trying to save as much energy as possible. … Any goalie will tell you that when you back up, yeah, it is a little less mental stress, but at the same time it's always the back of your head that you may have to go in, and you always have to be ready."

Daccord, who was one of four goalies to take part in the United States Olympic orientation camp in August, started 11 of the Seattle's first 13 games, but he's been out since sustaining an upper-body injury during a game against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 5.

The idea of sitting on the bench during a game might not seem like it would require a lot of energy, but the reality is backup goalies have to go through their pregame warmup routines and be prepared to go in at any time. And even though most goalies have a modified warmup that is less strenuous for nights they aren't likely to play, there still is a physical and mental toll that comes with that preparation.

"I have a different warmup when I'm not starting, but even including preseason I haven't done that warmup yet this season," Daccord said. "That's energy saved."

It's a strategy made possible by Seattle carrying three goalies this season: Daccord, Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray. They aren't the only team.