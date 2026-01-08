Trophy Tracker: Thompson of Capitals choice for Vezina as top goalie

Those numbers are what helped earn him a trip to Italy for the Olympics next month.

"It's the thing you dream about, wearing the (maple) leaf on your jersey as a kid," Thompson said after the team was announced. "I watched the Olympics growing up. ... Being able to get that call today, it's a privilege and I'm really thankful for the opportunity.

"This is the biggest stage in the world and just really looking forward and excited to be there and a part of that team, especially Team Canada with how many superstars are in that room."

The Olympics is the next step in a career that has seen him ascend from playing Canadian college hockey at Brock University, to two seasons in the ECHL and then two seasons in the American Hockey League before becoming a full-time NHL player with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022-23.

After two full seasons with Vegas, Thompson was traded to Washington on June 29, 2024. His play has taken another jump since joining the Capitals, and his 46 wins the past two seasons through Wednesday are the most among Canada-born goalies.

"I think Logan, statistically, has been maybe the top [Canadian] goaltender over the last couple of years," Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong said. "He was very close last year in the 4 Nations (Face-Off). All he's done since then is play exemplary hockey."

Charlie Lindgren, Thompson's goaltending partner with the Capitals, had no doubt Thompson would be part of Team Canada.

"To me he deserves it 100 percent," Lindgren said. "There's not a single doubt in my mind that he should be on that team. You look at the body of work he's delivered the last year and a half that I've seen him play, I certainly think that he's been the best goalie in the League."